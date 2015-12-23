Roselabs Ltd Management Discussions

Pursuant to Clause 49 of Listing Agreement, a Management Discussion & Analysis report is given below:-

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

The performance of the Company was satisfactory during the year under review. Your Company incurred loss (77,53,325)/- during the financial year 2014-2015. Your Directors are hopeful to achieve better results in future.

2. OUTLOOK ON OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, RISK AND CONCERNS

As far as the future outlook is concerned, the Company is expected to increase the scope of the export business in the future, considering the fact that industrial growth picks up. The Company is developing Export markets in many countries including Gulf countries over a period of time shall have potential to be profitable.

The Company is in position to compete with the its competitors by better product development as well as customer services.

3. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company is committed to maintaining high standards of internal controls designed to provide accuracy of information, efficiency of operations, and security of assets. The company has adequate internal controls commensurate with the size and nature of its operations to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business.

These controls ensure the safeguarding of assets, prevention and detection of fraud and error, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, timely preparation of reliable financial information and adherence to companies policies, procedures and legal obligations. The audit committee of the Board of Directors meets periodically to review the performance as reported by the auditors.

4. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The companys turnover for the Financial year 2014-2015 is Rs. 33,11,12,405/- as compared to the previous year of Rs. 88,67,03,570/-. The loss made for the current Financial Year is Rs. 77,53,325/- The margin earned during the year is thin as compared to the previous year due to the reason of stiff competition & Global recessionary trend. The Directors expect better results in the next coming year.

5. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES/ INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT

There has been no development on the Human Resource/ Industrial Relations Front during the year.

6. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Management Discussion and Analysis report are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make deference to the Companys operation include global and Indian market conditions, changes in the Government Regulations, Tax regimes, WTO Regulations and such other factor.

The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any of these statements on the basis, of any subsequent developments, information or events.