Roselabs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.7
(4.90%)
Dec 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

33.1

88.63

71.61

50.2

yoy growth (%)

-62.64

23.75

42.65

Raw materials

-32.88

-84.75

-65.7

-46.02

As % of sales

99.32

95.62

91.75

91.68

Employee costs

-0.05

-1.31

-1.74

-1.27

As % of sales

0.16

1.48

2.43

2.54

Other costs

-0.19

-0.96

-1.98

-1.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.59

1.08

2.77

3.1

Operating profit

-0.02

1.59

2.17

1.33

OPM

-0.08

1.79

3.04

2.66

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.14

-0.13

-0.1

Interest expense

-0.52

-1.53

-1.46

-1.07

Other income

0

0.03

0.01

0

Profit before tax

-0.79

-0.04

0.59

0.16

Taxes

0.01

-0.02

-0.21

-0.06

Tax rate

-2.45

55.8

-36.69

-39.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.77

-0.07

0.37

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.77

-0.07

0.37

0.1

yoy growth (%)

908.6

-120.54

267.63

NPM

-2.34

-0.08

0.52

0.2

