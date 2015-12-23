Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
33.1
88.63
71.61
50.2
yoy growth (%)
-62.64
23.75
42.65
Raw materials
-32.88
-84.75
-65.7
-46.02
As % of sales
99.32
95.62
91.75
91.68
Employee costs
-0.05
-1.31
-1.74
-1.27
As % of sales
0.16
1.48
2.43
2.54
Other costs
-0.19
-0.96
-1.98
-1.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.59
1.08
2.77
3.1
Operating profit
-0.02
1.59
2.17
1.33
OPM
-0.08
1.79
3.04
2.66
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.14
-0.13
-0.1
Interest expense
-0.52
-1.53
-1.46
-1.07
Other income
0
0.03
0.01
0
Profit before tax
-0.79
-0.04
0.59
0.16
Taxes
0.01
-0.02
-0.21
-0.06
Tax rate
-2.45
55.8
-36.69
-39.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.77
-0.07
0.37
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.77
-0.07
0.37
0.1
yoy growth (%)
908.6
-120.54
267.63
NPM
-2.34
-0.08
0.52
0.2
