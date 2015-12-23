Roselabs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.79
-0.04
0.59
0.16
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.14
-0.13
-0.1
Tax paid
0.01
-0.02
-0.21
-0.06
Working capital
-0.8
-3.05
2.77
Other operating items
Operating
-1.82
-3.27
3.01
Capital expenditure
-0.77
0.92
0.25
Free cash flow
-2.59
-2.35
3.26
Equity raised
5.45
5.6
2.6
Investing
0
5.15
-5.27
Financing
0.77
5.22
7.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.62
13.62
8.57
