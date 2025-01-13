Royal India Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.08
23.08
23.08
23.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-44.92
-36.67
-32.95
-24.98
Net Worth
-21.84
-13.59
-9.87
-1.9
Minority Interest
Debt
132.29
137.29
131.63
119.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.07
1.63
1.97
1.87
Total Liabilities
112.52
125.33
123.73
119.14
Fixed Assets
0.16
0.17
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
23.55
22.28
19.51
13.72
Networking Capital
87.7
101.75
102.78
104.35
Inventories
40.21
40.56
59.04
59.43
Inventory Days
10,035.39
Sundry Debtors
78.47
84.45
69.13
70.68
Debtor Days
11,935.08
Other Current Assets
10.31
17.62
5.96
5.48
Sundry Creditors
-31.35
-31.04
-31.04
-31.04
Creditor Days
5,241.43
Other Current Liabilities
-9.94
-9.84
-0.31
-0.19
Cash
1.11
1.11
1.44
1.06
Total Assets
112.52
125.31
123.74
119.14
