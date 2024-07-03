iifl-logo-icon 1
Royal India Corporation Ltd Share Price

26.74
(1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:16:00 PM

  • Open25.74
  • Day's High26.78
  • 52 Wk High56.06
  • Prev. Close26.26
  • Day's Low25.74
  • 52 Wk Low 3.5
  • Turnover (lac)142.99
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.88
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)292.72
  • Div. Yield0
Royal India Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

25.74

Prev. Close

26.26

Turnover(Lac.)

142.99

Day's High

26.78

Day's Low

25.74

52 Week's High

56.06

52 Week's Low

3.5

Book Value

5.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

292.72

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Royal India Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

3 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Royal India Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Royal India Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.99%

Non-Promoter- 62.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 62.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Royal India Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.08

23.08

23.08

23.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-44.92

-36.67

-32.95

-24.98

Net Worth

-21.84

-13.59

-9.87

-1.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.16

200.69

101.55

284.15

yoy growth (%)

-98.92

97.62

-64.26

54.64

Raw materials

-1.63

-197.45

-101.11

-282.95

As % of sales

75.66

98.38

99.57

99.57

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.3

-0.11

-0.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-11.28

-18.44

-9.7

0.83

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

3.54

3.22

2.75

-0.46

Working capital

0.34

-6.73

30.74

36.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.92

97.62

-64.26

54.64

Op profit growth

-102.24

918.12

34.14

-182.16

EBIT growth

-105.96

1,860.46

-118.38

182.93

Net profit growth

-49.17

119.18

-1,956.92

-17.29

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

64.15

13.56

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

64.15

13.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.75

0

Royal India Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Royal India Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nitin Gujaral

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Madhusa Inda

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vaishali Baria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jinal Mehta

Independent Director

Jinesh Mehta

Additional Director

Sourav Sharma

Additional Director

Ajay Singh Rajawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Royal India Corporation Ltd

Summary

Royal India Corporation Limited(Formerly known as Natraj Financial & Services Limited) was incorporated in 1984 in the name and style of Natraj Commercial Enterprises Ltd. In October 2006, Company changed its name to Natraj Financial & Services Limited. In September, 2008, the Company was taken over by existing promoters as per the rules & regulation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) regulations, 1997 and later on was named as Royal India Corporation Limited in 2011.The Company evolved from being financial Services Company to a highly proactive multi-dimensional conglomerate with business interests that include Infrastructure developers, Real estate, Trading & Broking of Shares & Securities. The Company is also engaged in the wholesale trading of Gold Bullion, plain gold jewellery, gold coins, and medallions. It has business operations mainly in India. It also offers sales of 24k 999.9 purity Swiss made gold coins with assay certificate, It also offer sales of 23k 995 & 999 purity Indian made gold coins in denominations of 1, 2, 8, 5, 10, 20, & 50 grams in round & rectangular shapes.
Company FAQs

What is the Royal India Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Royal India Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Royal India Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Royal India Corporation Ltd is ₹292.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Royal India Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Royal India Corporation Ltd is 0 and 4.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Royal India Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Royal India Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Royal India Corporation Ltd is ₹3.5 and ₹56.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Royal India Corporation Ltd?

Royal India Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 104.74%, 3 Years at 129.23%, 1 Year at 585.64%, 6 Month at -31.95%, 3 Month at -31.88% and 1 Month at 7.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Royal India Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Royal India Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 62.00 %

