SectorTrading
Open₹25.74
Prev. Close₹26.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹142.99
Day's High₹26.78
Day's Low₹25.74
52 Week's High₹56.06
52 Week's Low₹3.5
Book Value₹5.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)292.72
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.08
23.08
23.08
23.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-44.92
-36.67
-32.95
-24.98
Net Worth
-21.84
-13.59
-9.87
-1.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.16
200.69
101.55
284.15
yoy growth (%)
-98.92
97.62
-64.26
54.64
Raw materials
-1.63
-197.45
-101.11
-282.95
As % of sales
75.66
98.38
99.57
99.57
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.3
-0.11
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-11.28
-18.44
-9.7
0.83
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
3.54
3.22
2.75
-0.46
Working capital
0.34
-6.73
30.74
36.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.92
97.62
-64.26
54.64
Op profit growth
-102.24
918.12
34.14
-182.16
EBIT growth
-105.96
1,860.46
-118.38
182.93
Net profit growth
-49.17
119.18
-1,956.92
-17.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
64.15
13.56
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
64.15
13.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.75
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nitin Gujaral
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Madhusa Inda
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vaishali Baria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jinal Mehta
Independent Director
Jinesh Mehta
Additional Director
Sourav Sharma
Additional Director
Ajay Singh Rajawat
Summary
Royal India Corporation Limited(Formerly known as Natraj Financial & Services Limited) was incorporated in 1984 in the name and style of Natraj Commercial Enterprises Ltd. In October 2006, Company changed its name to Natraj Financial & Services Limited. In September, 2008, the Company was taken over by existing promoters as per the rules & regulation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) regulations, 1997 and later on was named as Royal India Corporation Limited in 2011.The Company evolved from being financial Services Company to a highly proactive multi-dimensional conglomerate with business interests that include Infrastructure developers, Real estate, Trading & Broking of Shares & Securities. The Company is also engaged in the wholesale trading of Gold Bullion, plain gold jewellery, gold coins, and medallions. It has business operations mainly in India. It also offers sales of 24k 999.9 purity Swiss made gold coins with assay certificate, It also offer sales of 23k 995 & 999 purity Indian made gold coins in denominations of 1, 2, 8, 5, 10, 20, & 50 grams in round & rectangular shapes.
The Royal India Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Royal India Corporation Ltd is ₹292.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Royal India Corporation Ltd is 0 and 4.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Royal India Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Royal India Corporation Ltd is ₹3.5 and ₹56.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Royal India Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 104.74%, 3 Years at 129.23%, 1 Year at 585.64%, 6 Month at -31.95%, 3 Month at -31.88% and 1 Month at 7.23%.
