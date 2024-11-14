Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, December 12, 2024 have inter-alia; considered, noted and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Manish Navnit Shah as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with immediate effect i.e. 12th December, 2024. 2. Noting of Cessation of Mr. Manoj Punamiya as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on November 29, 2024 3. Noting of Cessation of Mr. Dinesh Jani as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from November 29, 2024 close of business hours.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Royal India Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is with reference to the above subject matter; we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company inter alia: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Un- Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. In compliances with Clause 4 of Schedule B of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 and Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons as informed earlier the trading window closure period had commenced from October 01 2024 and will re-open 48hours after declaration of financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors at the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 14, 2024 have discussed, considered and approved the following: The Standalone unaudited financial results along-with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Kindly find enclosed herewith approved Standalone unaudited financial results along-with limited review report for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Oct 2024 5 Oct 2024

The Board of Directors of Royal India Corporation Limited (Company) in its meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, 05th October, 2024 have inter alia approved the following: 1. Appointment of Sourav Sharma (DIN: 08239605), as an Additional Director (Executive and Non-Independent) of the Company 2. Cancellation of Adoption of new set of Articles of Association of the Company as per Companies Act, 2013 3. Approve the draft of Postal Ballot Notice

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors of Royal India Corporation Limited (Company) in its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 18th September, 2024 have inter alia approved the following: 1. Appointment of Ajay Singh Rajawat (DIN: 08702574), as an Additional Director (Executive and Non-Independent) of the Company 2. Alteration in Object clause of Memorandum of Association(MOA) 3. Adoption of new set of Memorandum of Association of the Company as per Companies Act, 2013. 4. Adoption of new set of Articles of Association of the Company as per Companies Act, 2013.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Royal India Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone un-audited financial results of the Company along-with Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule lll of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 12, 2024, which commenced at 02.00 p.m. and concluded at 04.40 p.m. have discussed, considered and approved the following: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Un- Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, August 08, 2024 have inter-alia; considered, noted and approved the following: 1. Appointment of M/s. M Borar & Co. as the Internal Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-25 2. Appointment of M/s. Mayank Arora & Co. as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for Financial Year Ended 2024-25 3. To note the resignation of M/s Agarwal Desai & Shah, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 124850W) Statutory Auditors of the Company 4. Appointment of M/s. Rakchamps & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 131094W/W100083) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused owing to resignation of M/s. Agarwal Desai & Shah, Chartered Accountants and who shall hold office till the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

Royal India Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares convertible or Non-Convertible securities of any description or warrants through preferential issue private placements or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company The Board Meeting to be held on 16/07/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

Royal India Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve proposal for fund raising by way of issue of one or more instruments through preferential issue 1. Fund Raising 2. Re-appointment of Madhusa Inda, as an Independent Director 3.Approval for keeping and maintenance of books of accounts of the company at a place other than the registered office (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Royal India Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is with reference to the above subject matter; we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 at 02:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company inter alia: 1. To consider and approve the standalone audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 alongwith Statutory Audit Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule lll of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 29, 2024, which commenced at 02.00 p.m. and concluded at 03.30 p.m. have discussed, considered and approved the following: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial Year ended March 31, 2024 alongwith Auditors Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company. Further, in reference to the applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, kindly find enclosed herewith approved Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial Year ended March 31, 2023 alongwith Statutory Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

Notice is hereby given that Board meeting to be held on Thursday, 2nd May, 2024 to consider and approve allotment Committee. Constitution of Allotment Committee for allotment of Securities, and Shifting of registered office of the company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 02 May 2024 have accorded to shift the registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

To consider approve the appointment of Mr. ManojKumar Babulal Punamiya as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company with immediate effect i.e. Friday, 5th day of April, 2024

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

Royal India Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and Board Meeting held on March 5 2024 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday March 18 2023 to inter alia; consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares convertible or Non-Convertible securities of any description or warrants through preferential issue private placements or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 1. Increase of Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 24,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty Four Crores only) divided into 2,40,00,000 (Two Crore Forty lakhs Only) equity shares of Rs.10 (Rupees ten) each to Rs. 1,24,00,00,000 (Rupees One hundred and twenty four Crores only) divided into 12,40,00,000 (Twelve Crore Forty Lakhs Only) equity shares of Rs.10 (Rupees ten) each subject to approval of shareholders. 2. Issue upto 5,49,90,00/- (Five Crores Forty Nine Lakhs and ninety Thousand only) Equity Shares, in one or more tranches, 3. Issue up to 4,40,00,000 (Four Crores and Forty Lakhs only) Warrants convertible into Equity Shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.03.2024) 1.Increase of Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 24,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty Four Crores only) divided into 2,40,00,000 (Two Crore Forty lakhs Only) equity shares of Rs.10 (Rupees ten) each to Rs. 1,24,00,00,000 (Rupees One hundred and twenty four Crores only) divided into 12,40,00,000 (Twelve Crore Forty Lakhs Only) equity shares of Rs.10 (Rupees ten) each subject to approval of shareholders. 2. Issue upto 5,49,90,00/- (Five Crores Forty Nine Lakhs and ninety Thousand only) Equity Shares, in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of shareholders and in accordance with Chapter V the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the SEBI ICDR Regulations), the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, as amended and other applicable laws. 3.Issue up to 4,40,00,000 (Four Crores and Forty Lakhs only) Warrants convertible into Equity Shares, in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of shareholders and in accordance with Chapter V the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the SEBI ICDR Regulations), the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, as amended and other applicable laws. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 22.03.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 28 Feb 2024

Royal India Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the proposal of raising funds by means of issue of of securities in the nature of Equity Shares and Convertible warrants on preferential basis The Board of Directors of Royal India Corporation Limited (Company) in its meeting held today on Tuesday, 05th March, 2024 has granted approval for raising of funds through issuance of Equity Shares or Convertible Shares Warrants or any other instrument through Preferential Issue, or a combination thereof subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, as amended and other applicable laws. Further, the Board of Directors is authorized to seek investors to raise the required funds as and when required and will intimate the same to the Stock Exchanges. To consider approve the appointment of Mr. ManojKumar Babulal Punamiya as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company with immediate effect i.e. Friday, 5th day of April, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/03/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024

Royal India Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Royal India Corporation Limited (Company) shall be convened on Wednesday i.e. 28th February 2024 at the registered office of the Company located at 34 2nd Floor Plot - 45/47 Shanti Bhavan Dhirubhai Parekh Marg Ladwadi Kalbadevi Mumbai Maharashtra 400002 inter alia to transact with or without modifications the following Business: 1. To consider and approve increase in authorised share capital of the Company 2. To consider and approve the alteration of the share capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company; The Board of Directors of Royal India Corporation Limited in its meeting held today on Wednesday, 28th February, 2024 has considered and approved the followings: Increase in authorized capital of the Company and alteration of Clause V. sub clause a) of the Memorandum of Association. Subject to the approval of the members of the Company, the Board of the Company has approved the increase of Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs.24,00,00,000 divided into 2,40,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10 (Rupees ten) each to Rs.74,00,00,000 (Rupees Seventy Four Crores only) divided into 7,40,00,000 (Seven Crores Forty lakhs) equity shares of Rs.10 (Rupees ten) each. The revised Clause V. sub clause a)of the Memorandum of Association is reproduced herein below: a) The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs.74,00,00,000 (Rupees Seventy Four Crores only) divided into 7,40,00,000 (Seven Crores Forty lakhs) equity shares of Rs.10 (Rupees ten) each with power to increase or reduce. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.02.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024