Royal India Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.23
(-1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Royal India Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.16

200.69

101.55

284.15

yoy growth (%)

-98.92

97.62

-64.26

54.64

Raw materials

-1.63

-197.45

-101.11

-282.95

As % of sales

75.66

98.38

99.57

99.57

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.3

-0.11

-0.14

As % of sales

10.94

0.15

0.11

0.05

Other costs

-0.1

-10.93

-1.1

-1.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.07

5.44

1.08

0.57

Operating profit

0.17

-7.99

-0.78

-0.58

OPM

8.31

-3.98

-0.77

-0.2

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-11.74

-10.75

-9.31

-1.29

Other income

0.28

0.3

0.39

2.72

Profit before tax

-11.28

-18.44

-9.7

0.83

Taxes

3.54

3.22

2.75

-0.46

Tax rate

-31.42

-17.45

-28.39

-55.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.73

-15.22

-6.94

0.37

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-7.73

-15.22

-6.94

0.37

yoy growth (%)

-49.17

119.18

-1,956.92

-17.29

NPM

-358.06

-7.58

-6.84

0.13

