Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.16
200.69
101.55
284.15
yoy growth (%)
-98.92
97.62
-64.26
54.64
Raw materials
-1.63
-197.45
-101.11
-282.95
As % of sales
75.66
98.38
99.57
99.57
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.3
-0.11
-0.14
As % of sales
10.94
0.15
0.11
0.05
Other costs
-0.1
-10.93
-1.1
-1.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.07
5.44
1.08
0.57
Operating profit
0.17
-7.99
-0.78
-0.58
OPM
8.31
-3.98
-0.77
-0.2
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-11.74
-10.75
-9.31
-1.29
Other income
0.28
0.3
0.39
2.72
Profit before tax
-11.28
-18.44
-9.7
0.83
Taxes
3.54
3.22
2.75
-0.46
Tax rate
-31.42
-17.45
-28.39
-55.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.73
-15.22
-6.94
0.37
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-7.73
-15.22
-6.94
0.37
yoy growth (%)
-49.17
119.18
-1,956.92
-17.29
NPM
-358.06
-7.58
-6.84
0.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.