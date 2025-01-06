Royal India Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-11.28
-18.44
-9.7
0.83
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
3.54
3.22
2.75
-0.46
Working capital
0.34
-6.73
30.74
36.04
Other operating items
Operating
-7.39
-21.96
23.79
36.41
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0
0
Free cash flow
-7.39
-21.95
23.79
36.41
Equity raised
-34.48
1.98
21.9
25
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
212.78
174.09
113.13
49.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
170.9
154.11
158.82
110.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.