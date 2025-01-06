iifl-logo-icon 1
Royal India Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25.74
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Royal India Corporation Ltd

Royal India Corp FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-11.28

-18.44

-9.7

0.83

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

3.54

3.22

2.75

-0.46

Working capital

0.34

-6.73

30.74

36.04

Other operating items

Operating

-7.39

-21.96

23.79

36.41

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

0

0

Free cash flow

-7.39

-21.95

23.79

36.41

Equity raised

-34.48

1.98

21.9

25

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

212.78

174.09

113.13

49.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

170.9

154.11

158.82

110.88

