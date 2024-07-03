iifl-logo-icon 1
Royal India Corporation Ltd Company Summary

23.93
(-1.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:06:00 PM

Royal India Corporation Ltd Summary

Royal India Corporation Limited(Formerly known as Natraj Financial & Services Limited) was incorporated in 1984 in the name and style of Natraj Commercial Enterprises Ltd. In October 2006, Company changed its name to Natraj Financial & Services Limited. In September, 2008, the Company was taken over by existing promoters as per the rules & regulation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) regulations, 1997 and later on was named as Royal India Corporation Limited in 2011.The Company evolved from being financial Services Company to a highly proactive multi-dimensional conglomerate with business interests that include Infrastructure developers, Real estate, Trading & Broking of Shares & Securities. The Company is also engaged in the wholesale trading of Gold Bullion, plain gold jewellery, gold coins, and medallions. It has business operations mainly in India. It also offers sales of 24k 999.9 purity Swiss made gold coins with assay certificate, It also offer sales of 23k 995 & 999 purity Indian made gold coins in denominations of 1, 2, 8, 5, 10, 20, & 50 grams in round & rectangular shapes.

