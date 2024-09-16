RPG Life Sciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.23
13.23
13.23
13.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
361.62
294.37
242.54
203.22
Net Worth
374.85
307.6
255.77
216.45
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.01
0.94
2.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.42
6.7
7.98
9.02
Total Liabilities
380.27
314.31
264.69
227.49
Fixed Assets
209.84
149.7
134.77
125.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
91.16
58.43
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6
4.73
5.72
9.08
Networking Capital
36.8
44.41
53.94
52.59
Inventories
101
95.05
82.99
58.33
Inventory Days
68.81
54.71
Sundry Debtors
49.13
37.43
32.99
57.42
Debtor Days
27.35
53.85
Other Current Assets
24.69
21.7
23.6
21.76
Sundry Creditors
-81.03
-68.27
-48.46
-48.13
Creditor Days
40.18
45.14
Other Current Liabilities
-56.99
-41.5
-37.18
-36.79
Cash
36.47
57.04
70.26
40.75
Total Assets
380.27
314.31
264.69
227.49
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.