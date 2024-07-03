iifl-logo-icon 1
RPG Life Sciences Ltd Share Price

2,219.6
(-5.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

RPG Life Sciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

2,291

Prev. Close

2,337.5

Turnover(Lac.)

399.46

Day's High

2,320

Day's Low

2,201.5

52 Week's High

2,974.95

52 Week's Low

1,360

Book Value

245.37

Face Value

8

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,671

P/E

44.31

EPS

52.65

Divi. Yield

0.69

RPG Life Sciences Ltd Corporate Action

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 16

Record Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jun, 2024

arrow

RPG Life Sciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Read More
Read More

RPG Life Sciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.81%

Non-Promoter- 6.79%

Institutions: 6.79%

Non-Institutions: 20.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

RPG Life Sciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.23

13.23

13.23

13.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

361.62

294.37

242.54

203.22

Net Worth

374.85

307.6

255.77

216.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

440.16

389.14

375.57

343.95

yoy growth (%)

13.11

3.61

9.19

17.13

Raw materials

-141.82

-131.1

-127.76

-114.61

As % of sales

32.22

33.68

34.01

33.32

Employee costs

-99.97

-94.66

-95.9

-90.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

73.17

53.58

41.77

20.36

Depreciation

-15.66

-16.47

-16.36

-14.34

Tax paid

-21.69

-13.58

-7.44

-6.91

Working capital

30

44.05

-12.51

19.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.11

3.61

9.19

17.13

Op profit growth

23.49

18.22

57.64

35.1

EBIT growth

35.53

24.93

80.13

41.53

Net profit growth

28.7

37.88

115.68

-35.98

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

RPG Life Sciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT RPG Life Sciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

H V Goenka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajesh Shirambekar

Independent Director

Sachin Nandgaonkar

Independent Director

Zahabiya Khorakiwala

Managing Director

Yugal Sikri

Independent Director

Bhaskar Vemban Iyer

Non Executive Director

Rajat Bhargava

Independent Director

Hiten Kotak

Independent Director

Anil Matai

Independent Director

RADHIKA GUPTA

Additional Director

M K Maheshwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RPG Life Sciences Ltd

Summary

RPG Life Sciences Limited, formerly Searle India Limited, started in 1968 as a joint venture with GD Searle, USA. In 1993, GD Searle withdrew from India and sold its holdings to RPG Group. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Formulations (Finished Dosage Forms) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).RPG Life Sciences Limited was incorporated on March 29, 2007 with the name RPG Pharmaceuticals Limited . During the year 2007-08, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company acquired the Pharmaceuticals Business of Brabourne Enterprises Limited along with all assets and liabilities pertaining to that business with effect from April 2, 2007. On February 13, 2008, the name of the Company was subsequently changed to RPG Life Sciences Limited.During the year 2008-09, the company increased the production capacity of Bulk Drugs and Chemicals from 62 tonnes to 71 tonnes. They launched an oncology drug namely Exemestane. Also, they launched new products, namely Nufex Beta, Qugyl-O & Immunotec. In June 10, 2008, the equity shares of the company were listed on BSE and NSE with effect from June 10, 2008. In July 2008, the company commenced production in the new high capacity fermenters. During the year 2009-10, the company strengthened their product portfolio by launching new products in the antibiotic, cardiovascular, anti-ulcerant, anti-depressant, immunosuppressant and Nephrology segments. The new products launched during the year were Demator, Sizomax, Mela,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the RPG Life Sciences Ltd share price today?

The RPG Life Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2219.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of RPG Life Sciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RPG Life Sciences Ltd is ₹3671.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RPG Life Sciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RPG Life Sciences Ltd is 44.31 and 10.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RPG Life Sciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RPG Life Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RPG Life Sciences Ltd is ₹1360 and ₹2974.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RPG Life Sciences Ltd?

RPG Life Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.21%, 3 Years at 56.30%, 1 Year at 66.35%, 6 Month at 47.18%, 3 Month at -10.61% and 1 Month at 5.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RPG Life Sciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RPG Life Sciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.81 %
Institutions - 6.80 %
Public - 20.39 %

QUICKLINKS FOR RPG Life Sciences Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

