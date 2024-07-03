Summary

RPG Life Sciences Limited, formerly Searle India Limited, started in 1968 as a joint venture with GD Searle, USA. In 1993, GD Searle withdrew from India and sold its holdings to RPG Group. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Formulations (Finished Dosage Forms) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).RPG Life Sciences Limited was incorporated on March 29, 2007 with the name RPG Pharmaceuticals Limited . During the year 2007-08, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company acquired the Pharmaceuticals Business of Brabourne Enterprises Limited along with all assets and liabilities pertaining to that business with effect from April 2, 2007. On February 13, 2008, the name of the Company was subsequently changed to RPG Life Sciences Limited.During the year 2008-09, the company increased the production capacity of Bulk Drugs and Chemicals from 62 tonnes to 71 tonnes. They launched an oncology drug namely Exemestane. Also, they launched new products, namely Nufex Beta, Qugyl-O & Immunotec. In June 10, 2008, the equity shares of the company were listed on BSE and NSE with effect from June 10, 2008. In July 2008, the company commenced production in the new high capacity fermenters. During the year 2009-10, the company strengthened their product portfolio by launching new products in the antibiotic, cardiovascular, anti-ulcerant, anti-depressant, immunosuppressant and Nephrology segments. The new products launched during the year were Demator, Sizomax, Mela,

