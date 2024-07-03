Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹2,291
Prev. Close₹2,337.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹399.46
Day's High₹2,320
Day's Low₹2,201.5
52 Week's High₹2,974.95
52 Week's Low₹1,360
Book Value₹245.37
Face Value₹8
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,671
P/E44.31
EPS52.65
Divi. Yield0.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.23
13.23
13.23
13.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
361.62
294.37
242.54
203.22
Net Worth
374.85
307.6
255.77
216.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
440.16
389.14
375.57
343.95
yoy growth (%)
13.11
3.61
9.19
17.13
Raw materials
-141.82
-131.1
-127.76
-114.61
As % of sales
32.22
33.68
34.01
33.32
Employee costs
-99.97
-94.66
-95.9
-90.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
73.17
53.58
41.77
20.36
Depreciation
-15.66
-16.47
-16.36
-14.34
Tax paid
-21.69
-13.58
-7.44
-6.91
Working capital
30
44.05
-12.51
19.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.11
3.61
9.19
17.13
Op profit growth
23.49
18.22
57.64
35.1
EBIT growth
35.53
24.93
80.13
41.53
Net profit growth
28.7
37.88
115.68
-35.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
H V Goenka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajesh Shirambekar
Independent Director
Sachin Nandgaonkar
Independent Director
Zahabiya Khorakiwala
Managing Director
Yugal Sikri
Independent Director
Bhaskar Vemban Iyer
Non Executive Director
Rajat Bhargava
Independent Director
Hiten Kotak
Independent Director
Anil Matai
Independent Director
RADHIKA GUPTA
Additional Director
M K Maheshwari
Reports by RPG Life Sciences Ltd
Summary
RPG Life Sciences Limited, formerly Searle India Limited, started in 1968 as a joint venture with GD Searle, USA. In 1993, GD Searle withdrew from India and sold its holdings to RPG Group. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Formulations (Finished Dosage Forms) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).RPG Life Sciences Limited was incorporated on March 29, 2007 with the name RPG Pharmaceuticals Limited . During the year 2007-08, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company acquired the Pharmaceuticals Business of Brabourne Enterprises Limited along with all assets and liabilities pertaining to that business with effect from April 2, 2007. On February 13, 2008, the name of the Company was subsequently changed to RPG Life Sciences Limited.During the year 2008-09, the company increased the production capacity of Bulk Drugs and Chemicals from 62 tonnes to 71 tonnes. They launched an oncology drug namely Exemestane. Also, they launched new products, namely Nufex Beta, Qugyl-O & Immunotec. In June 10, 2008, the equity shares of the company were listed on BSE and NSE with effect from June 10, 2008. In July 2008, the company commenced production in the new high capacity fermenters. During the year 2009-10, the company strengthened their product portfolio by launching new products in the antibiotic, cardiovascular, anti-ulcerant, anti-depressant, immunosuppressant and Nephrology segments. The new products launched during the year were Demator, Sizomax, Mela,
The RPG Life Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2219.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RPG Life Sciences Ltd is ₹3671.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RPG Life Sciences Ltd is 44.31 and 10.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RPG Life Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RPG Life Sciences Ltd is ₹1360 and ₹2974.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RPG Life Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.21%, 3 Years at 56.30%, 1 Year at 66.35%, 6 Month at 47.18%, 3 Month at -10.61% and 1 Month at 5.31%.
