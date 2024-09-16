In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, inter-alia considered and unanimously The disclosures as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed herewith. The meeting commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 6.45 p.m Recommended equity dividend of Rs. 16 per share of Rs. 8/- each (200 %) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration of the same at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.