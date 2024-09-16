iifl-logo-icon 1
RPG Life Sciences Ltd Dividend

2,065.05
(-0.10%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:29:39 PM

RPG LifeScience. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend30 Apr 202428 Jun 202428 Jun 202416200Final
In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, inter-alia considered and unanimously The disclosures as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed herewith. The meeting commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 6.45 p.m Recommended equity dividend of Rs. 16 per share of Rs. 8/- each (200 %) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration of the same at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

