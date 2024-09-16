iifl-logo-icon 1
RPG Life Sciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,219.6
(-5.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

RPG Life Sciences Ltd

RPG LifeScience. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

73.17

53.58

41.77

20.36

Depreciation

-15.66

-16.47

-16.36

-14.34

Tax paid

-21.69

-13.58

-7.44

-6.91

Working capital

30

44.05

-12.51

19.51

Other operating items

Operating

65.82

67.58

5.45

18.62

Capital expenditure

5.93

6.63

23.16

8.22

Free cash flow

71.75

74.21

28.62

26.84

Equity raised

394.28

326.56

275.85

265.82

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

2.44

0.7

-33.52

10.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

3.97

Net in cash

468.47

401.47

270.95

306.79

