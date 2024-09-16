RPG Life Sciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
73.17
53.58
41.77
20.36
Depreciation
-15.66
-16.47
-16.36
-14.34
Tax paid
-21.69
-13.58
-7.44
-6.91
Working capital
30
44.05
-12.51
19.51
Other operating items
Operating
65.82
67.58
5.45
18.62
Capital expenditure
5.93
6.63
23.16
8.22
Free cash flow
71.75
74.21
28.62
26.84
Equity raised
394.28
326.56
275.85
265.82
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
2.44
0.7
-33.52
10.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
3.97
Net in cash
468.47
401.47
270.95
306.79
