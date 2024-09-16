Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
440.16
389.14
375.57
343.95
yoy growth (%)
13.11
3.61
9.19
17.13
Raw materials
-141.82
-131.1
-127.76
-114.61
As % of sales
32.22
33.68
34.01
33.32
Employee costs
-99.97
-94.66
-95.9
-90.14
As % of sales
22.71
24.32
25.53
26.2
Other costs
-112.01
-93.45
-92.76
-101.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.44
24.01
24.69
29.56
Operating profit
86.36
69.93
59.15
37.52
OPM
19.62
17.97
15.74
10.9
Depreciation
-15.66
-16.47
-16.36
-14.34
Interest expense
-0.52
-0.79
-1.75
-3.8
Other income
2.99
0.91
0.73
0.98
Profit before tax
73.17
53.58
41.77
20.36
Taxes
-21.69
-13.58
-7.44
-6.91
Tax rate
-29.64
-25.34
-17.81
-33.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
51.48
40
34.33
13.45
Exceptional items
0
0
-5.32
0
Net profit
51.48
40
29.01
13.45
yoy growth (%)
28.7
37.88
115.68
-35.98
NPM
11.69
10.27
7.72
3.91
