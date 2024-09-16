iifl-logo-icon 1
RPG Life Sciences Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,325.15
(4.76%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

440.16

389.14

375.57

343.95

yoy growth (%)

13.11

3.61

9.19

17.13

Raw materials

-141.82

-131.1

-127.76

-114.61

As % of sales

32.22

33.68

34.01

33.32

Employee costs

-99.97

-94.66

-95.9

-90.14

As % of sales

22.71

24.32

25.53

26.2

Other costs

-112.01

-93.45

-92.76

-101.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.44

24.01

24.69

29.56

Operating profit

86.36

69.93

59.15

37.52

OPM

19.62

17.97

15.74

10.9

Depreciation

-15.66

-16.47

-16.36

-14.34

Interest expense

-0.52

-0.79

-1.75

-3.8

Other income

2.99

0.91

0.73

0.98

Profit before tax

73.17

53.58

41.77

20.36

Taxes

-21.69

-13.58

-7.44

-6.91

Tax rate

-29.64

-25.34

-17.81

-33.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

51.48

40

34.33

13.45

Exceptional items

0

0

-5.32

0

Net profit

51.48

40

29.01

13.45

yoy growth (%)

28.7

37.88

115.68

-35.98

NPM

11.69

10.27

7.72

3.91

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Read More

