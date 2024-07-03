RPG Life Sciences Ltd Summary

RPG Life Sciences Limited, formerly Searle India Limited, started in 1968 as a joint venture with GD Searle, USA. In 1993, GD Searle withdrew from India and sold its holdings to RPG Group. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Formulations (Finished Dosage Forms) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).RPG Life Sciences Limited was incorporated on March 29, 2007 with the name RPG Pharmaceuticals Limited . During the year 2007-08, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company acquired the Pharmaceuticals Business of Brabourne Enterprises Limited along with all assets and liabilities pertaining to that business with effect from April 2, 2007. On February 13, 2008, the name of the Company was subsequently changed to RPG Life Sciences Limited.During the year 2008-09, the company increased the production capacity of Bulk Drugs and Chemicals from 62 tonnes to 71 tonnes. They launched an oncology drug namely Exemestane. Also, they launched new products, namely Nufex Beta, Qugyl-O & Immunotec. In June 10, 2008, the equity shares of the company were listed on BSE and NSE with effect from June 10, 2008. In July 2008, the company commenced production in the new high capacity fermenters. During the year 2009-10, the company strengthened their product portfolio by launching new products in the antibiotic, cardiovascular, anti-ulcerant, anti-depressant, immunosuppressant and Nephrology segments. The new products launched during the year were Demator, Sizomax, Mela, Exinia and Mofetyl S. They launched a new immunosuppressant product, Sirolimus, during the year. Also, they introduced 11 new products across several therapeutic segments.The company plans to launch six new bulk drugs and two existing products in new markets. They also plan to file DMFs for several products in regulated and semi regulated markets. The company is having plans to set up dedicated divisions with their own sales force and portfolio of brands that will drive the business in therapeutic areas like oncology, psychiatry and diabetology.New products launched were Demator, Sizomax, Mela, Exinia and Mofetyl S during the year 2009-10. The Company strengthened its product portfolio by launching new products in the antibiotic, cardiovascular, anti-ulcerant, anti-depressant, immunosuppressant and Nephrology segments. It launched a new immunosuppressant product, Sirolimus in 2010.New divisions were launched in highly growing chronic segments namely Cardiology and Diabetic (IMPULSE), NeurologyPsychiatry (EMPATHY) and Oncology (Neo-life). A new division ESSENTIA was also launched to cater to the Hospital sales segment in 2010-11. New products launched were Seretane 2 DT, Rabee 20, Pedimec, Minilactone, Alfalog, Demator, Naprosyn Gel, Lamotrigine dispersible tablets. The Company sold its Biotech Unit located at Ankleshwar to M/s. Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited as a going concern in 2016-17. It acquired 7 brands from Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited, set up two new divisions viz. Urolife catering to the urology therapy and Glodiance division catering to the Cosmetic Derma therapy in 2016-17.In 2017-18, the Company launched brands Darbepoetin (Darba) and Rituximab (XMAB), in the post-transplant care space. Both the brands displayed robust performances in the first year of launch with Darba at third slot among competing Darbepoetin brands. Among the existing products, Immunotac and Arpimune range showed strong growth. In the Africa region, the Company expanded its business with first commercial supply in FY18. It retained leadership position in Mauritius, through anti-diabetic range while in Egypt, immunosuppressant range remained the best alternative to the innovator brands in the post organ transplant care space.During 2019, the Company focused on launching new products and driving active promotion in the immunosuppressant range of products and strengthened the oncology portfolio basket by introducing two new monoclonal antibodies. It launched a new product, T-JAKi (JAK Inhibitor) in the immunosuppressant range of products in Rheumatology and Gastroenterology in FY21. As a part of Life Cycle Management strategy of legacy products, Romilast BL and Aldactone T new line extensions were launched. Azoran 75 mg new line extension was launched in 2021. Naprosyn+ and Aldactone-F was launched in FY 2022.In 2024, the Company launched a digital platform for comprehensive doctor engagement, RPGserv, which integrates physical and digital capabilities. It increased the new launches in chronic and specialty therapies such as Cardiovascular-metabolic, Urology, Rheumatology Gastroenterology and Dermatology and by entering clinical Dermatology segments.