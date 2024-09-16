Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

RPG LIFE SCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday November 7 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Further pursuant to the Code of Fair Disclosure Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives is closed from October 1 2024 and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the results are made public on November 7 2024. As per SEBI (LODR), please find attached herewith the UFR of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Sep 2024 13 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today which commenced at 2:00 pm and concluded at 3:15 pm, has unanimously approved the matter as attached . Disclosures as required under SEBI Circular No. dated July 13, 2023, are enclosed herewith as Annexure - A and Annexure - B, respectively.

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

RPG LIFE SCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Friday July 19 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further pursuant to the Code of Fair Disclosure Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives is closed from July 1 2024 and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the results are made public on July 19 2024. In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on Friday, July 19, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The said Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed herewith in terms of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 5.45 p.m. Kindly take the above on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024

RPG LIFE SCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday April 30 2024 inter-alia to: 1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommend dividend if any on Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Further pursuant to the Code of Fair Disclosure Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives is closed from April 1 2024 and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after declaration of results on April 30 2024. Kindly take the same on record Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 23/04/2024) In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, inter-alia considered and unanimously The disclosures as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are enclosed herewith. The meeting commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 6.45 p.m Audited financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The details of appointment/reappointment of the Directors at the Board Meeting of the Company held on April 30, 2024 are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024