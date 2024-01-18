|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|5
|50
|Final
|Approval of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Recommendation of Dividend of Rs.5/- (Rupees Five Only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for F.Y. 2023-24 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting
