S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.1
17.1
17.1
17.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.61
22.62
21.59
33.73
Net Worth
40.71
39.72
38.69
50.83
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
40.71
39.72
38.69
50.83
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.12
24.3
23.07
35.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
16.57
15.4
15.59
14.9
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
16.83
15.66
15.61
14.92
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.24
-0.24
0
0
Cash
0.01
0.02
0.04
0.13
Total Assets
40.7
39.72
38.7
50.82
No Record Found
