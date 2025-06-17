iifl-logo
S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd Balance Sheet

7.71
(4.90%)
Jun 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.1

17.1

17.1

17.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.61

22.62

21.59

33.73

Net Worth

40.71

39.72

38.69

50.83

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

40.71

39.72

38.69

50.83

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

24.12

24.3

23.07

35.79

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

16.57

15.4

15.59

14.9

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

16.83

15.66

15.61

14.92

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.24

-0.24

0

0

Cash

0.01

0.02

0.04

0.13

Total Assets

40.7

39.72

38.7

50.82

