Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.2
0.78
5.47
yoy growth (%)
-100
-74.35
-85.75
409.12
Raw materials
0
0
0
-4.97
As % of sales
0
0
0
90.9
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.08
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
0
43.29
3.37
0.46
Other costs
-0.1
-0.13
-0.15
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
66.07
20.29
2.53
Operating profit
-0.19
-0.01
0.59
0.33
OPM
0
-9.36
76.32
6.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.03
0.87
0.24
0.15
Profit before tax
0.83
0.85
0.83
0.48
Taxes
0.1
-0.15
-0.21
-0.14
Tax rate
12.33
-18.6
-25.74
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.94
0.69
0.62
0.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.94
0.69
0.62
0.33
yoy growth (%)
35.21
11.85
86.03
-8,004.15
NPM
0
348.06
79.78
6.11
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.