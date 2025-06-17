iifl-logo
iifl-logo

S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.71
(4.90%)
Jun 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.2

0.78

5.47

yoy growth (%)

-100

-74.35

-85.75

409.12

Raw materials

0

0

0

-4.97

As % of sales

0

0

0

90.9

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.08

-0.02

-0.02

As % of sales

0

43.29

3.37

0.46

Other costs

-0.1

-0.13

-0.15

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

66.07

20.29

2.53

Operating profit

-0.19

-0.01

0.59

0.33

OPM

0

-9.36

76.32

6.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.03

0.87

0.24

0.15

Profit before tax

0.83

0.85

0.83

0.48

Taxes

0.1

-0.15

-0.21

-0.14

Tax rate

12.33

-18.6

-25.74

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.94

0.69

0.62

0.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.94

0.69

0.62

0.33

yoy growth (%)

35.21

11.85

86.03

-8,004.15

NPM

0

348.06

79.78

6.11

S.V. Trad & Agen : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.