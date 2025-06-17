iifl-logo
iifl-logo

S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.71
(4.90%)
Jun 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd

S.V. Trad & Agen FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.83

0.85

0.83

0.48

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.1

-0.15

-0.21

-0.14

Working capital

1.07

1.2

0.76

0.27

Other operating items

Operating

2.01

1.89

1.38

0.61

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

2.01

1.89

1.38

0.61

Equity raised

65.57

63.33

47.08

11.36

Investing

-0.32

0.32

14.13

20.91

Financing

0

0

0.02

0.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

67.27

65.55

62.62

32.91

S.V. Trad & Agen : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.