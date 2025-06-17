S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.83
0.85
0.83
0.48
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.1
-0.15
-0.21
-0.14
Working capital
1.07
1.2
0.76
0.27
Other operating items
Operating
2.01
1.89
1.38
0.61
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
2.01
1.89
1.38
0.61
Equity raised
65.57
63.33
47.08
11.36
Investing
-0.32
0.32
14.13
20.91
Financing
0
0
0.02
0.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
67.27
65.55
62.62
32.91
