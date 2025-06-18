iifl-logo
S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd Share Price

7.71
(4.90%)
Jun 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open7.71
  • Day's High7.71
  • 52 Wk High7.71
  • Prev. Close7.35
  • Day's Low7.71
  • 52 Wk Low 7.71
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E14.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.8
  • EPS0.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.18
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd KEY RATIOS

S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

18 Jun, 2025|03:12 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.02%

Non-Promoter- 94.97%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 94.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.1

17.1

17.1

17.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.61

22.62

21.59

33.73

Net Worth

40.71

39.72

38.69

50.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.2

0.78

5.47

yoy growth (%)

-100

-74.35

-85.75

409.12

Raw materials

0

0

0

-4.97

As % of sales

0

0

0

90.9

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.08

-0.02

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.83

0.85

0.83

0.48

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.1

-0.15

-0.21

-0.14

Working capital

1.07

1.2

0.76

0.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-74.35

-85.75

409.12

Op profit growth

937.18

-103.14

78.3

-398.75

EBIT growth

-2.02

2.04

73.13

-11,538.71

Net profit growth

35.21

11.85

86.03

-8,004.15

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

5.54

1.18

2.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.54

1.18

2.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0

0.02

View Annually Results

S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,487.9

109.942,87,148.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

784.65

64.1627,541.2265.790.83672.1271.38

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

295.35

15.9923,089.71209.452.313,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

598.55

134.5113,221.0732.010.25311.4967.52

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

72.34

136.4910,8510.3200.239.7

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Gopal Lal Paliwal

Executive Director & CFO

Neelu Kumawat

Independent Director

Chirag Ghadoliya

Independent Director

Varun Kumar Choubisa

Independent Director

Yashwant Kumar Choubisa

Registered Office

Shop 6 Bldg 1 Vasant Aishwarya,

Mathurdas Extn Rd Kandivali(W),

Maharashtra - 400067

Tel: 91-022-6502 7372

Website: http://www.svtrading.in

Email: svtradingandagencies@gmail.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd. was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra on 07 March 1980 involved mainly into Trading and Agencies Business and Allied Activities business. As on 31 March 2016, the C...
Read More

Reports by S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd share price today?

The S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd is ₹13.18 Cr. as of 17 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd is 14.28 and 0.31 as of 17 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd is ₹7.71 and ₹7.71 as of 17 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd?

S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 1.61%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 94.98 %

