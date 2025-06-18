Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹7.71
Prev. Close₹7.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.71
Day's Low₹7.71
52 Week's High₹7.71
52 Week's Low₹7.71
Book Value₹24.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.18
P/E14.28
EPS0.54
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.1
17.1
17.1
17.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.61
22.62
21.59
33.73
Net Worth
40.71
39.72
38.69
50.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.2
0.78
5.47
yoy growth (%)
-100
-74.35
-85.75
409.12
Raw materials
0
0
0
-4.97
As % of sales
0
0
0
90.9
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.08
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.83
0.85
0.83
0.48
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.1
-0.15
-0.21
-0.14
Working capital
1.07
1.2
0.76
0.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-74.35
-85.75
409.12
Op profit growth
937.18
-103.14
78.3
-398.75
EBIT growth
-2.02
2.04
73.13
-11,538.71
Net profit growth
35.21
11.85
86.03
-8,004.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
5.54
1.18
2.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.54
1.18
2.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,487.9
|109.94
|2,87,148.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
784.65
|64.16
|27,541.22
|65.79
|0.83
|672.12
|71.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
295.35
|15.99
|23,089.71
|209.45
|2.3
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
598.55
|134.51
|13,221.07
|32.01
|0.25
|311.49
|67.52
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
72.34
|136.49
|10,851
|0.32
|0
|0.23
|9.7
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Gopal Lal Paliwal
Executive Director & CFO
Neelu Kumawat
Independent Director
Chirag Ghadoliya
Independent Director
Varun Kumar Choubisa
Independent Director
Yashwant Kumar Choubisa
Shop 6 Bldg 1 Vasant Aishwarya,
Mathurdas Extn Rd Kandivali(W),
Maharashtra - 400067
Tel: 91-022-6502 7372
Website: http://www.svtrading.in
Email: svtradingandagencies@gmail.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd. was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra on 07 March 1980 involved mainly into Trading and Agencies Business and Allied Activities business. As on 31 March 2016, the C...
Reports by S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd
