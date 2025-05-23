Board Meeting 23 May 2025 20 May 2025

SV Trading & Agencies Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025. Outcome for the Board Meeting held on Tuesday May 23, 205 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2025)

Board Meeting 4 Feb 2025 28 Jan 2025

S.V.TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended on December 31 2024 Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, February 04, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/02/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

S.V.TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2024 Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 03, 2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditor

