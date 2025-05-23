iifl-logo
S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd Board Meeting

S.V. Trad & Agen CORPORATE ACTIONS

29/06/2024calendar-icon
29/06/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 May 202520 May 2025
SV Trading & Agencies Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025. Outcome for the Board Meeting held on Tuesday May 23, 205 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2025)
Board Meeting4 Feb 202528 Jan 2025
S.V.TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended on December 31 2024 Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, February 04, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/02/2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
S.V.TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2024 Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 03, 2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditor
Board Meeting30 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
S.V.TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

