iifl-logo
iifl-logo

S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd Key Ratios

7.71
(4.90%)
Jun 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

409.12

-30.02

Op profit growth

-389.5

4.46

EBIT growth

-8,187.76

-100.97

Net profit growth

-5,595.63

-101.2

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.99

-10.55

-7.06

EBIT margin

8.74

-0.55

39.59

Net profit margin

5.94

-0.55

32.01

RoCE

3.8

-0.04

RoNW

0.65

-0.01

RoA

0.64

-0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.19

0

0.29

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.19

0

0.28

Book value per share

7.39

7.21

7.21

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-30.89

0

-19.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

Inventory days

166.01

845.22

Creditor days

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-60.08

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.13

-0.07

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-5.02

8.28

-2.85

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-90.9

-95.17

-99.89

Employee costs

-0.55

-2.45

-0.93

Other costs

-2.54

-12.91

-6.23

S.V. Trad & Agen : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.