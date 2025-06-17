Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
409.12
-30.02
Op profit growth
-389.5
4.46
EBIT growth
-8,187.76
-100.97
Net profit growth
-5,595.63
-101.2
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.99
-10.55
-7.06
EBIT margin
8.74
-0.55
39.59
Net profit margin
5.94
-0.55
32.01
RoCE
3.8
-0.04
RoNW
0.65
-0.01
RoA
0.64
-0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.19
0
0.29
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.19
0
0.28
Book value per share
7.39
7.21
7.21
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-30.89
0
-19.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
Inventory days
166.01
845.22
Creditor days
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-60.08
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.13
-0.07
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-5.02
8.28
-2.85
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-90.9
-95.17
-99.89
Employee costs
-0.55
-2.45
-0.93
Other costs
-2.54
-12.91
-6.23
