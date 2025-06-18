iifl-logo
S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd Company Summary

7.71
(4.90%)
Jun 17, 2025

S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd Summary

S.V. Trading & Agencies Ltd. was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra on 07 March 1980 involved mainly into Trading and Agencies Business and Allied Activities business. As on 31 March 2016, the Company had Dhinak Mercantile Private Limited and Deetya Tradex Private Limited as its presently subsidiaries.During the year 2015, the Company issued and allotted 17,000,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at par on preferential basis.

