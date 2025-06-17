Dear Members,

The Board of Directors are pleased to present the report of the business and operations of your Company along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS:

The Companys financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized below:

(In Lakhs) Particulars Year ended March 31, 2024 Year ended March 31, 2023 Revenue from operation - - Other Income 121.38 107.53 Total Income (Revenue) 121.38 107.53 Profit/(Loss) before taxation 87.21 87.58 Less: Tax Expense 22.50 23.15 Profit/(Loss) after tax 73.86 65.41

2. OPERATIONS AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

During the financial year ended on March 31,2024, there was gross revenue of Rs. 121.38 lakh as compared to revenue of Rs. 107.53 lakh in the previous year. The profit before tax stood at Rs. 87.21 lakh as against profit of Rs. 87.58 lakh in the previous year. The net profit for the year 2024 stood at Rs. 73.86 lakh against profit of Rs. 65.41 lakh reported in the previous year.

At present your Company is doing its existing line business to the optimum use of its resources and is taking the effort to improve its Earning per Share (EPS) and management has no plan of venturing into any new business

3. CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year the Company is in the business of general trading and investment. There is no change in nature of the business of the Company. The Company has its registered office at Mumbai.

4. DIVIDEND AND RESERVES:

After considering the financial results for the financial year 2023-24, your Directors are of the opinion that it is prudent that no dividend be declared for the year under review.

The Company does not propose to transfer any amount to reserves.

5. SHARE CAPITAL:

The authorized share capital of the Company is Rs. 18,50,00,000 (Rupees Eighteen crores fifty Lakhs only) comprising of 18,10,00,00 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each and 400,000 unclassified shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.

The paid-up equity share capital as on March 31, 2024 stood at Rs. 17,10,00,000 (Rupees Seventeen Crore Ten Lac only).

There was no change in the share capital of the Company during the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

The Company has not issued any equity shares with or without differential rights during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

There are no shares held by trustees for the benefit of employees and hence no disclosure under Rule 16(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 has been furnished.

6. SUBSIDAIRY AND ASSOCIATES COMPANIES

As on March 31, 2024, the Company has no Subsidiary or Associates or Joint Venture Company. There are no companies which have become or ceased to be the Subsidiary or Associates or Joint Venture of the Company during the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

7. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company was not required to consolidate its financial statements in terms of the provision of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there-under during the financial year.

8. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adheres to the Corporate Governance requirements as stipulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘the SEBI).

The report on Corporate Governance as prescribed in the SEBI Listing Regulations forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

The requisite certificate from R. Soni & Company, Chartered Accountants, confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance along with a declaration signed by CFO of the Company stating that the Members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management have affirmed the compliance with code of conduct of the Board of Directors and Senior Management, is attached to the report on Corporate Governance.

9. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the website of the Company at www.svtrading.in under Investor relations tab.

10. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

• In terms of the provision of section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and of Articles of Association of the Company, Ms. Neelu Kumawat (DIN: 10061282), Director of the Company retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, seeks re- appointment.

• Mr. Chirag Ghadoliya (DIN: 08019125) appointed as an Additional Director in the capacity of (Non- Executive and Independent Director) Director of the Company with effect from May 30, 2024.

• Mr. Varun Kumar Choubisa (DIN: 07412698) appointed as an Additional Director in the capacity of (Non- Executive and Independent Director) Director of the Company with effect from May 30, 2024.

• Mr. Yashawant Kumar Choubisa (DIN: 07412700) appointed as an Additional Director in the capacity of (Non- Executive and Independent Director) Director of the Company with effect from May 30, 2024.

• Mr. Jitendra Kavdia (DIN: 09597535) Non-Executive-Independent Director of the Company resigned from the Directorship of the Company w.e.f. May 30, 2024.

• Mr. Manoharbhai Premshankarji Joshi (DIN: 02208711) Executive Director of the Company resigned from the Directorship of the Company w.e.f. May 30, 2024

• Mr. Kulbir Singh Pasricha (DIN: 06767577) Non-Executive-Independent Director of the Company resigned from the Directorship of the Company w.e.f. May 30, 2024.

• Ms. Rekha Panwar (DIN: 10063180) Non- Executive-Independent Director of the Company resigned from the Directorship of the Company w.e.f. May 30, 2024.

• All Independent Directors have furnished the declarations to the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of Independence as prescribed under Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 16 (1)(b) read with Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and the Board has taken on record the said declarations after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same.

• The Company has also received Form DIR-8 from all the Directors pursuant to Section 164(2) and Rule 14(1) of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

• Brief profile of the Director seeking re-appointment has been given as an annexure to the Notice of the ensuing AGM.

• During the year 2023-24, Ms. Shaifali Nehriya has tendered her resignation from the position of Company Secretary of the Company with effect from April 01, 2024 and Ms. Arpit Lodha was appointment as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer with effect from April 01, 2024.

• Following persons are the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company pursuant to Section 2(51) and Section 203 of the Act read with the Rules framed thereunder:

> Mr. Gopal Lal Paliwal : Managing Director > Mrs. Neelu Kumawat : Chief Financial Officer > Mr. Arpit Lodha : Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

11. MEETINGS

A calendar of Board Meetings, Annual General Meeting and Committee Meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors of your Company. The Board of Directors of your Company met 5 (Five) times during the financial year 2023-24. The details of these Meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Section of the Annual Report. The maximum time gap between any two consecutive Meetings did not exceed one hundred and twenty days.

12. BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board had constituted/re-constituted various Committees in compliance with the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations viz. Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

All decisions pertaining to the constitution of Committees, appointment of Members and fixing of terms of reference/role of the Committees are taken by the Board.

The details of the role and composition of these Committees, including the number of Meetings held during the financial year and attendance at these Meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Section of the Annual Report.

13. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an Annual Evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Independent Directors and the working of its committees based on the evaluation criteria specified by Nomination and Remuneration Committee for performance evaluation process of the Board, its Committees and Directors.

The Boards functioning was evaluated on various aspects, including, inter-alia, the structure of the Board, Meetings of the Board, functions of the Board, degree of fulfilment of key responsibilities, establishment, and delineation of responsibilities to various Committees and effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning.

The Committees of the Board were assessed on the degree of fulfilment of key responsibilities, adequacy of Committee composition and effectiveness of Meetings. The Directors were evaluated on aspects such as attendance, contribution at Board/ Committee Meetings and guidance/support to the management outside Board/Committee Meetings.

As mentioned earlier, the performance assessment of Non-Independent Directors, Board as a whole and the Chairman were evaluated in a separate Meeting of Independent Directors. The same was also discussed in the Board Meeting. Performance evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the Independent Director being evaluated.

14. CRITERIA FOR SELECTION OF CANDIDATES FOR APPOINTMENT AS DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down well-defined criteria, in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy, for selection of candidates for appointment as Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel.

The said Policy is available on the Companys website and can be accessed by weblink www.svtrading.in

15. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In compliance with the requirements of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has put in place a familiarization program for Independent Directors to familiarize them with their role, rights and responsibility as Directors, the operations of the Company, business overview etc.

The details of the familiarization program are explained in the Corporate Governance Report and the same is also available on the website of the Company and can be accessed by weblink www.svtrading.in

16. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING

In terms of Schedule IV of the Act and Regulation 25 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Independent Directors of the Company are required to hold at least one meeting in a financial year without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and Members of Management.

During the year under review, Independent Directors met separately on January 19, 2024, inter-alia, for

• Evaluation of performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors of the Company as a whole.

• Evaluation of performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into views of Executive and NonExecutive Directors; and

• Evaluation of the quality, content, and timelines of flow of information between the Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

17. A STATEMENT REGARDING OPINION OF THE BOARD WITH REGARD TO INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE, AND EXPERIENCE (INCLUDING THE PROFICIENCY) OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS APPOINTED DURING THE YEAR

The Company has received declaration from the Independent Directors that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 16 (1)(b) read with Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. In the opinion of the Board, they fulfil the condition for appointment/re-appointment as Independent Directors on the Board and possess the attributes of integrity, expertise and experience as required to be disclosed under Rule 8(5) (iii) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

18. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY COMPANY

During the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, the Company has not given any loan or guarantee or provided security, or made investment pursuant to the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

19. WHISTLE BLOWERPOLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and employees to report their concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or Ethics Policy. The Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. It is affirmed that no person has been denied access to the Audit Committee.

The said Policy is available on the Company website and can be accessed by weblink www.svtrading.in

20. REMUNERATION POLICY FOR DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down the framework for remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy recommended by it and approved by the Board of Directors. The Policy, inter-alia, defines Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel of the Company and prescribes the role of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Policy lays down the criteria for identification, appointment and retirement of Directors and Senior Management. The Policy broadly lays down the framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel. The Policy also provides for the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Director and lays down the framework on Board diversity.

The said Policy is available on the Companys website and can be accessed by weblink www.svtrading.in

21. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND POLICY

The Company has developed a related party transactions framework through standard operating procedures for the purpose of identification and monitoring of transactions with the related parties.

The policy on related party transactions as approved by the Board of Directors has been uploaded on the website of the Company. None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions vis- d-vis the Company.

The Company has not entered into any material related party transactions, which needs given in Form AOC-2 in terms of the provision of section 188(1) including certain arms length transactions.

22. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

23. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY, AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY FROM THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR TILL THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the Financial Statements relate and the date of this Report.

24. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors confirm that;

i. in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to departures, if any;

ii. appropriate accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and such judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date

iii. proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. the annual accounts have been prepared on a "going concern "basis;

v. proper internal financial controls are laid down and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively;

vi. Proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws have been devised and such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

25. STATUTORY AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, R Soni & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. (FRN No. 130349W) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company on September 23, 2022 for a period of 5 years i.e., from the conclusion of the 42nd AGM until the conclusion of the 47thAGM to be held in the year 2027.

The Auditors Report is unmodified i.e., it does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark

Pursuant to the recommendation of the Audit Committee and of the provisions of Section 139(8) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on August 03, 2024 have approved the appointment of M/s. G R A M AND ASSOCIATES LLP, (FRN: 008850C), as Statutory Auditors of the Company, to fill the casual vacancy caused due to resignation of M/s R Soni & Co, till the conclusion of the ensuing 44th Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval by the Members.

Further the Board of Directors of the Company, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has recommended the re-appointment of /s. G R A M AND ASSOCIATES LLP, (FRN: 008850C), as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five years from the conclusion of ensuing 44th Annual General Meeting.

26. REPORTING OF FRAUD

There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report under Section 143(12) of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

27. COST AUDIT AND COST RECORDS

Provision of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company during the financial year under review.

28. SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, the Company has appointed R M Mimani & Associates LLP, a firm of Company Secretaries in practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as Annexure - 1 and forms an integral part of this report.

The Secretarial Auditors observations are self-explanatory.

29. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has complied with the applicable SS-1 (Secretarial Standard on Meetings of the Board of Directors) and SS-2 (Secretarial Standard on General Meetings) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

30. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND AND EQUITY SHARES TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

Pursuant to Section 124 of the Act read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund Rules), 2016 (‘the IEPF Rules), during the year under review, no amount of Unclaimed dividend and corresponding equity shares were due to be transferred to IEPF account

31. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an adequate system of internal control to ensure that the resources are used efficiently and effectively so that:

• assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition.

• all significant transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

• financial and other data are reliable for preparing financial information.

• other data are appropriate for maintaining accountability of assets.

The internal control is supplemented by an extensive internal audits programme, review by management along with documented policies, guidelines and procedures.

As per Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has appointed M.H. Parihar & Co., Chartered Accountants., as an internal auditor for the year 2023-24 to conduct the internal audit and to ensure adequacy of the Internal controls, adherence to Companys policies and ensure statutory and other compliance through periodical checks and internal audit

Your Auditors have opined that the Company has in, all material respects, maintained adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and that they were operating effectively

32. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONROL AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Company has policies and procedures in place for ensuring proper and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information. The Company has adopted accounting policies, which are in line with the Accounting Standards and the Act

33. RISK MANAGEMENT

During the financial year under review, the Company has identified and evaluates elements of business risk. Consequently a Business Risk Management framework is in place. The risk management framework defines the risk management approach of the Company and includes periodic review of such risks and also documentation, mitigating controls and reporting mechanism of such risks. The framework has different risk models which help in identifying risks trend, exposure and potential impact analysis at a Company level as also separately for business.

34. PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT POLICY

The Company has always believed in providing a conducive work environment devoid of discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. The Company has a well formulated Policy on Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment. The objective of the Policy is to prohibit, prevent and address issues of sexual harassment at the workplace. This Policy has striven to prescribe a code of conduct for the employees and all employees have access to the Policy document and are required to strictly abide by it. The Policy covers all employees, irrespective of their nature of employment and is also applicable in respect of all allegations of sexual harassment made by an outsider against an employee.

The Company has duly constituted an Internal Complaints Committee in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder. During the year 2023-24, no case of Sexual Harassment was reported.

35. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Provision of Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company during the year under review.

36. ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY

Your Company is committed to ensure sound Safety, Health and Environmental (SHE) performance related to its activities, products and services. Your Company is taking continuous steps to develop Safer Process Technologies and Unit Operations and has been investing heavily in areas such as Process Automation for increased safety and reduction of human error element.

The Company is committed to continuously take further steps to provide a safe and healthy environment.

37. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo pursuant to Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company during the financial year under review.

38. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted or renews any deposits, within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

39. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND OTHER ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The information required under section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule5 (1), (2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company are given in Annexure - 2 and 3 to this report.

40. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

The Business Responsibility Reporting as required under SEBI (LODR), 2015 and is not applicable to your Company for the financial year under review.

41. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year 2023-24 as stipulated under SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 has annexed as Annexure -4 of this Report.

42. DISCLOSURE OF AGREEMENTS

Disclosure as required under para F of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, are not applicable to the Company during the financial year.

43. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance, notice to the Shareholders or elsewhere in this Annual Report, describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may constitute ‘forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied in the statement depending on the Market conditions and circumstances.

44. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT AND APPRECIATION

Your directors would like to acknowledge and place on record their sincere appreciation to all Stakeholders, Clients, Financial Institutions, Banks, Central and State Governments, the Companys valued Investors and all other Business Partners, for their continued co-operation and support extended during the year.

Your Directors recognize and appreciate the efforts and hard work of all the employees of the Company and their continued contribution to promote its development.