Sacheta Metals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25
19.13
19.13
19.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.23
18.12
16.06
14.31
Net Worth
50.23
37.25
35.19
33.44
Minority Interest
Debt
17.2
22.82
23.96
12.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.03
0.01
Total Liabilities
67.43
60.07
59.18
45.9
Fixed Assets
11.19
10.36
10.82
7.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.36
0.65
0.87
0.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
49.67
45.11
43.67
26.94
Inventories
24.91
28.37
29.68
12.75
Inventory Days
56.5
Sundry Debtors
11.07
11.77
10.75
10.78
Debtor Days
47.77
Other Current Assets
18.14
15.02
16.32
12.96
Sundry Creditors
-3.69
-8.9
-11.89
-8.02
Creditor Days
35.54
Other Current Liabilities
-0.76
-1.15
-1.19
-1.53
Cash
6.17
3.92
3.8
10.26
Total Assets
67.45
60.05
59.16
45.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.