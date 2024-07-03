SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹5.51
Prev. Close₹5.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹90.35
Day's High₹5.75
Day's Low₹5.51
52 Week's High₹6.19
52 Week's Low₹3.64
Book Value₹4.08
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)68.88
P/E34.06
EPS0.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25
19.13
19.13
19.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.23
18.12
16.06
14.31
Net Worth
50.23
37.25
35.19
33.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
82.35
97.24
96.97
69
yoy growth (%)
-15.3
0.28
40.53
12.84
Raw materials
-58.89
-76.74
-62.44
-53.01
As % of sales
71.51
78.91
64.39
76.83
Employee costs
-7.74
-4.87
-3.52
-2.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.86
1.84
2.84
2.78
Depreciation
-1.33
-1.42
-1.47
-1.65
Tax paid
-0.7
-0.56
-0.77
-0.92
Working capital
-2.23
-1.76
-5.62
8.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.3
0.28
40.53
12.84
Op profit growth
-7.2
-5.58
-4.64
38.54
EBIT growth
25.32
-20.52
3.65
125.01
Net profit growth
69.12
-38.53
11.63
211.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Satish K Shah
Joint Managing Director
Chetaben S Shah
Executive Director
Ankit S Shah
Independent Director
Dilipkumar S Sanghvi
Director
Pranav S Shah
Independent Director
Kashyap Badheka
Independent Director
Zaranaben Dhaval Shah
Independent Director
Jayeshkumar Jasvantlal Vakhariya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
VIBHA SAMARIA
Reports by Sacheta Metals Ltd
Summary
Sacheta Metals Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in May 1990. Promoted by Satishkumar Shah and Chetnaben Shah, the Company is one of the major manufacturers & exporters of Aluminium, Stainless and mild steel Houseware kitchenware Utensils - Casting - Sheet - Coils - Circles, Non Stick Cookware - Pressure Cooker, Foil Chaquered sheet, PP Caps / Slug & other Houseware & also Stainless Steel Kitchenware in India.The company commenced production at its plant in Mahiyal (Sabarkantha district), Gujarat, in 1993. In 1994-95, the company started exporting to Arabian countries through its associate concern, Sacheta Exports.In 1995-96, the company undertook an expansion project to increase the installed capacity from 440 tpa to 2400 tpa by installing additional capacity of 1960 tpa, at a total cost of Rs 611 lac. It came out with a public issue in Apr.96 to part-finance its expansion project.The Company expended its production capacity from 1200 MT to 2160 MT during 2004-05. In 2007-08, by completing expansion plan, the Company started operations on 15.01.2008. The Second expansion plan of producing Alluminium foils got completed and resulting to this, the production capacity increased to 7200 MTPA.
The Sacheta Metals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sacheta Metals Ltd is ₹68.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sacheta Metals Ltd is 34.06 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sacheta Metals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sacheta Metals Ltd is ₹3.64 and ₹6.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sacheta Metals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.10%, 3 Years at 7.28%, 1 Year at 15.11%, 6 Month at 39.52%, 3 Month at 24.52% and 1 Month at 33.72%.
