Sacheta Metals Ltd Share Price

5.51
(-4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.51
  • Day's High5.75
  • 52 Wk High6.19
  • Prev. Close5.79
  • Day's Low5.51
  • 52 Wk Low 3.64
  • Turnover (lac)90.35
  • P/E34.06
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value4.08
  • EPS0.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)68.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sacheta Metals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sacheta Metals Ltd Corporate Action

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 21 Dec, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

16 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

Sacheta Metals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sacheta Metals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.48%

Non-Promoter- 44.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sacheta Metals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25

19.13

19.13

19.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.23

18.12

16.06

14.31

Net Worth

50.23

37.25

35.19

33.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

82.35

97.24

96.97

69

yoy growth (%)

-15.3

0.28

40.53

12.84

Raw materials

-58.89

-76.74

-62.44

-53.01

As % of sales

71.51

78.91

64.39

76.83

Employee costs

-7.74

-4.87

-3.52

-2.74

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.86

1.84

2.84

2.78

Depreciation

-1.33

-1.42

-1.47

-1.65

Tax paid

-0.7

-0.56

-0.77

-0.92

Working capital

-2.23

-1.76

-5.62

8.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.3

0.28

40.53

12.84

Op profit growth

-7.2

-5.58

-4.64

38.54

EBIT growth

25.32

-20.52

3.65

125.01

Net profit growth

69.12

-38.53

11.63

211.65

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sacheta Metals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sacheta Metals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Satish K Shah

Joint Managing Director

Chetaben S Shah

Executive Director

Ankit S Shah

Independent Director

Dilipkumar S Sanghvi

Director

Pranav S Shah

Independent Director

Kashyap Badheka

Independent Director

Zaranaben Dhaval Shah

Independent Director

Jayeshkumar Jasvantlal Vakhariya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

VIBHA SAMARIA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sacheta Metals Ltd

Summary

Sacheta Metals Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in May 1990. Promoted by Satishkumar Shah and Chetnaben Shah, the Company is one of the major manufacturers & exporters of Aluminium, Stainless and mild steel Houseware kitchenware Utensils - Casting - Sheet - Coils - Circles, Non Stick Cookware - Pressure Cooker, Foil Chaquered sheet, PP Caps / Slug & other Houseware & also Stainless Steel Kitchenware in India.The company commenced production at its plant in Mahiyal (Sabarkantha district), Gujarat, in 1993. In 1994-95, the company started exporting to Arabian countries through its associate concern, Sacheta Exports.In 1995-96, the company undertook an expansion project to increase the installed capacity from 440 tpa to 2400 tpa by installing additional capacity of 1960 tpa, at a total cost of Rs 611 lac. It came out with a public issue in Apr.96 to part-finance its expansion project.The Company expended its production capacity from 1200 MT to 2160 MT during 2004-05. In 2007-08, by completing expansion plan, the Company started operations on 15.01.2008. The Second expansion plan of producing Alluminium foils got completed and resulting to this, the production capacity increased to 7200 MTPA.
Company FAQs

What is the Sacheta Metals Ltd share price today?

The Sacheta Metals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sacheta Metals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sacheta Metals Ltd is ₹68.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sacheta Metals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sacheta Metals Ltd is 34.06 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sacheta Metals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sacheta Metals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sacheta Metals Ltd is ₹3.64 and ₹6.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sacheta Metals Ltd?

Sacheta Metals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.10%, 3 Years at 7.28%, 1 Year at 15.11%, 6 Month at 39.52%, 3 Month at 24.52% and 1 Month at 33.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sacheta Metals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sacheta Metals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.52 %

