Sacheta Metals Ltd Company Summary

4.68
(2.18%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:14:00 PM

Sacheta Metals Ltd Summary

Sacheta Metals Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in May 1990. Promoted by Satishkumar Shah and Chetnaben Shah, the Company is one of the major manufacturers & exporters of Aluminium, Stainless and mild steel Houseware kitchenware Utensils - Casting - Sheet - Coils - Circles, Non Stick Cookware - Pressure Cooker, Foil Chaquered sheet, PP Caps / Slug & other Houseware & also Stainless Steel Kitchenware in India.The company commenced production at its plant in Mahiyal (Sabarkantha district), Gujarat, in 1993. In 1994-95, the company started exporting to Arabian countries through its associate concern, Sacheta Exports.In 1995-96, the company undertook an expansion project to increase the installed capacity from 440 tpa to 2400 tpa by installing additional capacity of 1960 tpa, at a total cost of Rs 611 lac. It came out with a public issue in Apr.96 to part-finance its expansion project.The Company expended its production capacity from 1200 MT to 2160 MT during 2004-05. In 2007-08, by completing expansion plan, the Company started operations on 15.01.2008. The Second expansion plan of producing Alluminium foils got completed and resulting to this, the production capacity increased to 7200 MTPA.

