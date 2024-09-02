|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|AGM 28/09/2024 We hereby inform you that the Board meeting held today i.e. 02nd September, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith. The meeting started at 03:00 pm and concluded at 04:00 pm. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024) Proceedings of Annual general meeting held on 28.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.