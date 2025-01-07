Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
82.35
97.24
96.97
69
yoy growth (%)
-15.3
0.28
40.53
12.84
Raw materials
-58.89
-76.74
-62.44
-53.01
As % of sales
71.51
78.91
64.39
76.83
Employee costs
-7.74
-4.87
-3.52
-2.74
As % of sales
9.4
5.01
3.63
3.97
Other costs
-12.31
-11.96
-27.12
-9.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.95
12.3
27.96
13.29
Operating profit
3.4
3.66
3.88
4.07
OPM
4.12
3.76
4
5.89
Depreciation
-1.33
-1.42
-1.47
-1.65
Interest expense
-0.63
-0.94
-0.66
-0.6
Other income
1.43
0.55
1.1
0.96
Profit before tax
2.86
1.84
2.84
2.78
Taxes
-0.7
-0.56
-0.77
-0.92
Tax rate
-24.69
-30.72
-27.12
-33.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.15
1.27
2.07
1.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.15
1.27
2.07
1.85
yoy growth (%)
69.12
-38.53
11.63
211.65
NPM
2.61
1.31
2.13
2.69
