iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sacheta Metals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.24
(-4.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sacheta Metals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

82.35

97.24

96.97

69

yoy growth (%)

-15.3

0.28

40.53

12.84

Raw materials

-58.89

-76.74

-62.44

-53.01

As % of sales

71.51

78.91

64.39

76.83

Employee costs

-7.74

-4.87

-3.52

-2.74

As % of sales

9.4

5.01

3.63

3.97

Other costs

-12.31

-11.96

-27.12

-9.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.95

12.3

27.96

13.29

Operating profit

3.4

3.66

3.88

4.07

OPM

4.12

3.76

4

5.89

Depreciation

-1.33

-1.42

-1.47

-1.65

Interest expense

-0.63

-0.94

-0.66

-0.6

Other income

1.43

0.55

1.1

0.96

Profit before tax

2.86

1.84

2.84

2.78

Taxes

-0.7

-0.56

-0.77

-0.92

Tax rate

-24.69

-30.72

-27.12

-33.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.15

1.27

2.07

1.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.15

1.27

2.07

1.85

yoy growth (%)

69.12

-38.53

11.63

211.65

NPM

2.61

1.31

2.13

2.69

Sacheta Metals : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sacheta Metals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.