Sacheta Metals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.86
1.84
2.84
2.78
Depreciation
-1.33
-1.42
-1.47
-1.65
Tax paid
-0.7
-0.56
-0.77
-0.92
Working capital
-2.23
-1.76
-5.62
8.59
Other operating items
Operating
-1.41
-1.91
-5.01
8.79
Capital expenditure
0.41
1.13
1
1.03
Free cash flow
-1
-0.78
-4.01
9.82
Equity raised
24.69
23.17
20.61
18.51
Investing
0.54
0.35
0
0
Financing
-5.53
0.17
-0.72
5.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.47
Net in cash
18.7
22.91
15.86
33.89
