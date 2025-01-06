iifl-logo-icon 1
Sacheta Metals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.51
(-4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sacheta Metals Ltd

Sacheta Metals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.86

1.84

2.84

2.78

Depreciation

-1.33

-1.42

-1.47

-1.65

Tax paid

-0.7

-0.56

-0.77

-0.92

Working capital

-2.23

-1.76

-5.62

8.59

Other operating items

Operating

-1.41

-1.91

-5.01

8.79

Capital expenditure

0.41

1.13

1

1.03

Free cash flow

-1

-0.78

-4.01

9.82

Equity raised

24.69

23.17

20.61

18.51

Investing

0.54

0.35

0

0

Financing

-5.53

0.17

-0.72

5.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.47

Net in cash

18.7

22.91

15.86

33.89

