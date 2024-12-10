Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

SACHETA METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024- 25. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held today i.e. on Tuesday 10th December 2024 at 04:00 pm at the registered office of the company, to approve and declare an Interim Dividend @ Rs. 0.05/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/-each (i.e. 2.5% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company) for the Financial Year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is 21st December, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 04:00 pm and concluded at 04:45 pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.12.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

SACHETA METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Board meeting was held today to approve the unaudited financial results as on 30.09.2024. The meeting commenced at 04:00 pm and concluded at 04:30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

SACHETA METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To sub divide or Split the shares of the company from the face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 2/- each (after split) 2. To alter the capital Clause of Memorandum of the company pursuant to the Stock Split The Board Meeting to be held on 20/09/2024 has been revised to 09/09/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 20/09/2024 has been revised to 09/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024) We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. 09th September, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. the outcome is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

We hereby inform you that the Board meeting held today i.e. 02nd September, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith. The meeting started at 03:00 pm and concluded at 04:00 pm. Read less..

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

SACHETA METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The meeting started at 04:00 pm and concluded at 04:30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 18 May 2024

SACHETA METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 and To transact any other business with the permission of Chairman and with the consent of majority of Directors. The board meeting was held today for approval of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The meeting commenced at 04:00 pm and concluded at 04:30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Revised Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

SACHETA METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Alteration of Object clause of Memorandum of Association by addition of new object of Real Estate Activity after object clause III [A] (3) of Memorandum of Association. 2. To call an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders company. 3. To transact any other business with the permission of Chairman and with the consent of majority of Directors. With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board Meeting of the company was held today i.e., 16th April, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company. The meeting concluded at 05:15 pm. The outcome is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024