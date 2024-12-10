iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sacheta Metals Ltd Board Meeting

4.44
(-0.22%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:05:00 PM

Sacheta Metals CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Dec 20245 Dec 2024
SACHETA METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024- 25. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held today i.e. on Tuesday 10th December 2024 at 04:00 pm at the registered office of the company, to approve and declare an Interim Dividend @ Rs. 0.05/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/-each (i.e. 2.5% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company) for the Financial Year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is 21st December, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 04:00 pm and concluded at 04:45 pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.12.2024)
Board Meeting26 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
SACHETA METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Board meeting was held today to approve the unaudited financial results as on 30.09.2024. The meeting commenced at 04:00 pm and concluded at 04:30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)
Board Meeting9 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
SACHETA METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To sub divide or Split the shares of the company from the face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 2/- each (after split) 2. To alter the capital Clause of Memorandum of the company pursuant to the Stock Split The Board Meeting to be held on 20/09/2024 has been revised to 09/09/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 20/09/2024 has been revised to 09/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024) We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. 09th September, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. the outcome is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
We hereby inform you that the Board meeting held today i.e. 02nd September, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith. The meeting started at 03:00 pm and concluded at 04:00 pm. Read less..
Board Meeting27 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
SACHETA METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The meeting started at 04:00 pm and concluded at 04:30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202418 May 2024
SACHETA METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 and To transact any other business with the permission of Chairman and with the consent of majority of Directors. The board meeting was held today for approval of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The meeting commenced at 04:00 pm and concluded at 04:30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Revised Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)
Board Meeting16 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
SACHETA METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Alteration of Object clause of Memorandum of Association by addition of new object of Real Estate Activity after object clause III [A] (3) of Memorandum of Association. 2. To call an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders company. 3. To transact any other business with the permission of Chairman and with the consent of majority of Directors. With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board Meeting of the company was held today i.e., 16th April, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company. The meeting concluded at 05:15 pm. The outcome is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
SACHETA METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 CONSIDERED AND APPROVED THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS ALONG WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT AS ON QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31,2023 FOR BOARD MEETING HELD ON JANUARY 27,2024 COMMENCED AT 4:00 P.M AND ENDED ON 4:30 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)

Sacheta Metals: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sacheta Metals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.