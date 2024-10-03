iifl-logo-icon 1
Sacheta Metals Ltd Split

4.65
(4.97%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Sacheta Metals CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split9 Sep 202418 Oct 202419 Oct 2024102
We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. 09th September, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. the outcome is attached herewith. To Sub-divide or split the shares of the company from the face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs.2/- each (after sub-division of shares) subject to the approval of members in the ensuing AGM of the company. Intimation for Fixing the Record date for the purpose of Sub division / stock split of the shares (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SACHETA METALS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company. DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SACHETA METALS LTD. (531869) RECORD DATE 19/10/2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 18/10/2024 DR-739/2024-2025 Note: i. ISIN No. INE433G01012 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 18/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 08.10.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20241008-16 dated October 08, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE433G01020 The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 18-10-2024 (DR- 739/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.10.2024)

Sacheta Metals: Related News

No Record Found

