Sadhna Broadcast Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.99
4.15
4.52
4.21
Net Worth
15.02
14.18
14.55
14.24
Minority Interest
Debt
2.49
3.2
5.25
3.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.51
17.38
19.8
17.33
Fixed Assets
1.84
1.82
2.16
1.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.4
7.71
7.96
4.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.04
0.18
0
Networking Capital
6.67
7.67
8.49
9.98
Inventories
0
0
0.69
0.87
Inventory Days
14.12
Sundry Debtors
5.82
7.18
5.82
6.79
Debtor Days
110.23
Other Current Assets
8.84
9.98
10.85
10.8
Sundry Creditors
-5.42
-4.87
-5.71
-6.73
Creditor Days
109.26
Other Current Liabilities
-2.57
-4.62
-3.16
-1.75
Cash
0.55
0.13
1
0.61
Total Assets
17.52
17.37
19.79
17.32
