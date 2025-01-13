iifl-logo-icon 1
Sadhna Broadcast Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.03

10.03

10.03

10.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.99

4.15

4.52

4.21

Net Worth

15.02

14.18

14.55

14.24

Minority Interest

Debt

2.49

3.2

5.25

3.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.51

17.38

19.8

17.33

Fixed Assets

1.84

1.82

2.16

1.86

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.4

7.71

7.96

4.87

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.04

0.18

0

Networking Capital

6.67

7.67

8.49

9.98

Inventories

0

0

0.69

0.87

Inventory Days

14.12

Sundry Debtors

5.82

7.18

5.82

6.79

Debtor Days

110.23

Other Current Assets

8.84

9.98

10.85

10.8

Sundry Creditors

-5.42

-4.87

-5.71

-6.73

Creditor Days

109.26

Other Current Liabilities

-2.57

-4.62

-3.16

-1.75

Cash

0.55

0.13

1

0.61

Total Assets

17.52

17.37

19.79

17.32

