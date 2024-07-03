Summary

Sadhna Broadcast Limited (Formerly known as Chirau Broadcast Network Limited) was incorporated on May 18, 1994. The name of the Company was changed from Chirau Broadcast Network Limited to Sadhna Broadcast Limited w.e.f. 1st January, 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of launching television channels, for news, films, music, serial, and others programmes and to carry on the business of T.V. News, films, music, serials and feature agency on a worldwide network having stringers, special correspondence, and representatives at different centres and other allied activities.The Company changed the main objects to carry on the business of entertainment, media, films, etc. in 2011-12. The roots of Sadhna Broadcast can be glimpsed as a premier media house, initiating from TV programme production, outfit two decades back, to a modern television conglomerate running multiple channels in their respective genres. With a blend of unbeaten businesses of advertising and equipment hiring, the group set out to telecast Indias foremost socio-spiritual TV channel, Sadhna TV in 2003. This was for the first time in India that a satellite channel makes all efforts to bring social and spiritual leaders on a single platform, catering the contemporary and the traditional viewers. Over the years, a bouquet of channels has been added in various genres of News, Entertainment and Movies. the sole concessionaires for advertising on various platforms such as outdoor hoardings, bus shelters, pole ki

Read More