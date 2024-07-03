iifl-logo-icon 1
Sadhna Broadcast Ltd Share Price

3
(-0.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.05
  • Day's High3.05
  • 52 Wk High8.2
  • Prev. Close3.02
  • Day's Low2.9
  • 52 Wk Low 2.85
  • Turnover (lac)0.74
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.54
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.46%

Non-Promoter- 74.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.03

10.03

10.03

10.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.99

4.15

4.52

4.21

Net Worth

15.02

14.18

14.55

14.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.48

34.52

55.22

36.12

yoy growth (%)

-34.88

-37.47

52.85

48.97

Raw materials

-0.71

-8.24

-0.52

-0.59

As % of sales

3.19

23.89

0.95

1.64

Employee costs

-3.62

-2.53

-1.19

-1.87

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.12

1.21

1.67

0.88

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.46

-0.05

-0.03

Tax paid

0.01

-0.33

-0.57

-0.29

Working capital

-2.98

-2.73

1.74

1.6

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.88

-37.47

52.85

48.97

Op profit growth

-82.43

-5.59

100.07

75.39

EBIT growth

-108.45

-27.92

92.7

57.07

Net profit growth

-112.6

-19.55

86.86

50.2

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sadhna Broadcast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bal Mukund Tiwari

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Arpan Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinod Aggarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vandana Birla.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sadhna Broadcast Ltd

Summary

Sadhna Broadcast Limited (Formerly known as Chirau Broadcast Network Limited) was incorporated on May 18, 1994. The name of the Company was changed from Chirau Broadcast Network Limited to Sadhna Broadcast Limited w.e.f. 1st January, 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of launching television channels, for news, films, music, serial, and others programmes and to carry on the business of T.V. News, films, music, serials and feature agency on a worldwide network having stringers, special correspondence, and representatives at different centres and other allied activities.The Company changed the main objects to carry on the business of entertainment, media, films, etc. in 2011-12. The roots of Sadhna Broadcast can be glimpsed as a premier media house, initiating from TV programme production, outfit two decades back, to a modern television conglomerate running multiple channels in their respective genres. With a blend of unbeaten businesses of advertising and equipment hiring, the group set out to telecast Indias foremost socio-spiritual TV channel, Sadhna TV in 2003. This was for the first time in India that a satellite channel makes all efforts to bring social and spiritual leaders on a single platform, catering the contemporary and the traditional viewers. Over the years, a bouquet of channels has been added in various genres of News, Entertainment and Movies. the sole concessionaires for advertising on various platforms such as outdoor hoardings, bus shelters, pole ki
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sadhna Broadcast Ltd share price today?

The Sadhna Broadcast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd is ₹30.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd is 0 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sadhna Broadcast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd is ₹2.85 and ₹8.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd?

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.02%, 3 Years at 12.87%, 1 Year at -40.32%, 6 Month at -22.76%, 3 Month at -7.65% and 1 Month at -3.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 74.53 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sadhna Broadcast Ltd

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

