SectorEntertainment
Open₹3.05
Prev. Close₹3.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.74
Day's High₹3.05
Day's Low₹2.9
52 Week's High₹8.2
52 Week's Low₹2.85
Book Value₹1.54
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.99
4.15
4.52
4.21
Net Worth
15.02
14.18
14.55
14.24
Minority Interest
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.48
34.52
55.22
36.12
yoy growth (%)
-34.88
-37.47
52.85
48.97
Raw materials
-0.71
-8.24
-0.52
-0.59
As % of sales
3.19
23.89
0.95
1.64
Employee costs
-3.62
-2.53
-1.19
-1.87
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.12
1.21
1.67
0.88
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.46
-0.05
-0.03
Tax paid
0.01
-0.33
-0.57
-0.29
Working capital
-2.98
-2.73
1.74
1.6
Other operating items
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.88
-37.47
52.85
48.97
Op profit growth
-82.43
-5.59
100.07
75.39
EBIT growth
-108.45
-27.92
92.7
57.07
Net profit growth
-112.6
-19.55
86.86
50.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Bal Mukund Tiwari
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Arpan Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinod Aggarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vandana Birla.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sadhna Broadcast Ltd
Summary
Sadhna Broadcast Limited (Formerly known as Chirau Broadcast Network Limited) was incorporated on May 18, 1994. The name of the Company was changed from Chirau Broadcast Network Limited to Sadhna Broadcast Limited w.e.f. 1st January, 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of launching television channels, for news, films, music, serial, and others programmes and to carry on the business of T.V. News, films, music, serials and feature agency on a worldwide network having stringers, special correspondence, and representatives at different centres and other allied activities.The Company changed the main objects to carry on the business of entertainment, media, films, etc. in 2011-12. The roots of Sadhna Broadcast can be glimpsed as a premier media house, initiating from TV programme production, outfit two decades back, to a modern television conglomerate running multiple channels in their respective genres. With a blend of unbeaten businesses of advertising and equipment hiring, the group set out to telecast Indias foremost socio-spiritual TV channel, Sadhna TV in 2003. This was for the first time in India that a satellite channel makes all efforts to bring social and spiritual leaders on a single platform, catering the contemporary and the traditional viewers. Over the years, a bouquet of channels has been added in various genres of News, Entertainment and Movies. the sole concessionaires for advertising on various platforms such as outdoor hoardings, bus shelters, pole ki
The Sadhna Broadcast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd is ₹30.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd is 0 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sadhna Broadcast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd is ₹2.85 and ₹8.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sadhna Broadcast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.02%, 3 Years at 12.87%, 1 Year at -40.32%, 6 Month at -22.76%, 3 Month at -7.65% and 1 Month at -3.21%.
