iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd Board Meeting

2.78
(4.91%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Sadhna Broadcast CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Sadhna Broadcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Sadhna Broadcast Limited will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company inter alia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on 16th November 2024. With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 at 04:00 PM and concluded at 07.15 PM at the registered office of the Company. 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. The Board reviewed and took on record the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 at 04.00 P.M and concluded at 05.30 P.M at the registered office of the Company. Read less.. We are hereby submitting the Intimation/Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Reg 2015 for the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for F.Y 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Sadhna Broadcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Sadhna Broadcast Limited will be held on Thursday 08th August 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company inter alia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on 11th August 2024. With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 08th August, 2024 at 2:00 PM and concluded at 3:30 PM at the registered office of the Company. 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. The Board reviewed and took on record the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202415 May 2024
Sadhna Broadcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Respected Sir/Madam With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Sadhna Broadcast Limited will be held on Monday 27nd May 2024 at 12:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company inter alia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on 30th May 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27.05.2024 at 12 P.M and concluded on 28.05.2024 at 12:15 P.M at the registered office of the company Revised outcome Revised Outcome of Board Meeting dated 27.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) With reference to the above captioned subject, it is inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. and concluded on 28th May,2024 at 12:15 P.M. at registered office of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/06/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
Sadhna Broadcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 07th February, 2024 at 12:00 PM and concluded at 04.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company. 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. 2. The Board reviewed and took on record the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. 3. The Board accepted the resignation of Mrs. Pooja Aggarwal from the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 07th February, 2024. We hereby submit the financials results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 under Regulation 33 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015 The Board on its meeting held today i.e., 07th February, 2024 accepted the resignation of Mrs. Pooja Aggarwal from the office of Chief Executive Officer with effect from 07th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

Sadhna Broadcast: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sadhna Broadcast Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.