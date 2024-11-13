Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Sadhna Broadcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Sadhna Broadcast Limited will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company inter alia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on 16th November 2024. With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 at 04:00 PM and concluded at 07.15 PM at the registered office of the Company. 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. The Board reviewed and took on record the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 at 04.00 P.M and concluded at 05.30 P.M at the registered office of the Company. Read less.. We are hereby submitting the Intimation/Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Reg 2015 for the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for F.Y 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Sadhna Broadcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Sadhna Broadcast Limited will be held on Thursday 08th August 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company inter alia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on 11th August 2024. With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 08th August, 2024 at 2:00 PM and concluded at 3:30 PM at the registered office of the Company. 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. The Board reviewed and took on record the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 15 May 2024

Sadhna Broadcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Respected Sir/Madam With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Sadhna Broadcast Limited will be held on Monday 27nd May 2024 at 12:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company inter alia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on 30th May 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27.05.2024 at 12 P.M and concluded on 28.05.2024 at 12:15 P.M at the registered office of the company Revised outcome Revised Outcome of Board Meeting dated 27.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) With reference to the above captioned subject, it is inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. and concluded on 28th May,2024 at 12:15 P.M. at registered office of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/06/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024