Sadhna Broadcast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.12
1.21
1.67
0.88
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.46
-0.05
-0.03
Tax paid
0.01
-0.33
-0.57
-0.29
Working capital
-2.98
-2.73
1.74
1.6
Other operating items
Operating
-3.5
-2.31
2.78
2.15
Capital expenditure
0.45
2.06
0.31
0.17
Free cash flow
-3.05
-0.25
3.09
2.32
Equity raised
8.64
5.52
2.54
1.98
Investing
4.02
0
0
0
Financing
5.59
6.56
6.02
2.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0.25
0
Net in cash
15.19
11.83
11.9
7.26
