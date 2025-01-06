iifl-logo-icon 1
Sadhna Broadcast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.02
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.12

1.21

1.67

0.88

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.46

-0.05

-0.03

Tax paid

0.01

-0.33

-0.57

-0.29

Working capital

-2.98

-2.73

1.74

1.6

Other operating items

Operating

-3.5

-2.31

2.78

2.15

Capital expenditure

0.45

2.06

0.31

0.17

Free cash flow

-3.05

-0.25

3.09

2.32

Equity raised

8.64

5.52

2.54

1.98

Investing

4.02

0

0

0

Financing

5.59

6.56

6.02

2.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0.25

0

Net in cash

15.19

11.83

11.9

7.26

