|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.48
34.52
55.22
36.12
yoy growth (%)
-34.88
-37.47
52.85
48.97
Raw materials
-0.71
-8.24
-0.52
-0.59
As % of sales
3.19
23.89
0.95
1.64
Employee costs
-3.62
-2.53
-1.19
-1.87
As % of sales
16.11
7.33
2.15
5.18
Other costs
-17.84
-22.07
-51.73
-32.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
79.38
63.93
93.68
90.72
Operating profit
0.29
1.66
1.76
0.88
OPM
1.3
4.83
3.2
2.44
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.46
-0.05
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.01
-0.04
0
Other income
0.01
0.03
0
0.03
Profit before tax
-0.12
1.21
1.67
0.88
Taxes
0.01
-0.33
-0.57
-0.29
Tax rate
-13.4
-27.6
-34.43
-33.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.11
0.88
1.09
0.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.11
0.88
1.09
0.58
yoy growth (%)
-112.6
-19.55
86.86
50.2
NPM
-0.49
2.55
1.98
1.62
