Sadhna Broadcast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.02
(0.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:39:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sadhna Broadcast Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.48

34.52

55.22

36.12

yoy growth (%)

-34.88

-37.47

52.85

48.97

Raw materials

-0.71

-8.24

-0.52

-0.59

As % of sales

3.19

23.89

0.95

1.64

Employee costs

-3.62

-2.53

-1.19

-1.87

As % of sales

16.11

7.33

2.15

5.18

Other costs

-17.84

-22.07

-51.73

-32.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

79.38

63.93

93.68

90.72

Operating profit

0.29

1.66

1.76

0.88

OPM

1.3

4.83

3.2

2.44

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.46

-0.05

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.01

-0.04

0

Other income

0.01

0.03

0

0.03

Profit before tax

-0.12

1.21

1.67

0.88

Taxes

0.01

-0.33

-0.57

-0.29

Tax rate

-13.4

-27.6

-34.43

-33.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.11

0.88

1.09

0.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.11

0.88

1.09

0.58

yoy growth (%)

-112.6

-19.55

86.86

50.2

NPM

-0.49

2.55

1.98

1.62

