|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|AGM 23/09/2024 With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 at 04.00 P.M and concluded at 05.30 P.M at the registered office of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) We are hereby submitting the Proceedings of 30th AGM of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024) We are hereby submitting the disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI(LODR)Reg 2015 for Re-appointment of Mr Arpan Gupta Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) We are hereby submitting the Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024)
