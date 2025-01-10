iifl-logo-icon 1
Saffron Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

6.94
(3.89%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.19

7.19

7.19

7.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-19.76

-17.82

-16.32

-14.54

Net Worth

-12.57

-10.63

-9.13

-7.35

Minority Interest

Debt

16.98

19.96

19.14

17.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.41

9.33

10.01

10

Fixed Assets

4.75

6.69

9.43

10.65

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.7

2.6

0.11

-0.93

Inventories

4.86

2.72

0.01

0.15

Inventory Days

3.17

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.88

0.9

1.01

1

Sundry Creditors

-1.76

-0.32

-0.69

-1.72

Creditor Days

36.4

Other Current Liabilities

-4.68

-0.7

-0.22

-0.36

Cash

0.35

0.04

0.48

0.28

Total Assets

4.4

9.33

10.02

10

