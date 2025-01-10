Saffron Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.19
7.19
7.19
7.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-19.76
-17.82
-16.32
-14.54
Net Worth
-12.57
-10.63
-9.13
-7.35
Minority Interest
Debt
16.98
19.96
19.14
17.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.41
9.33
10.01
10
Fixed Assets
4.75
6.69
9.43
10.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.7
2.6
0.11
-0.93
Inventories
4.86
2.72
0.01
0.15
Inventory Days
3.17
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.88
0.9
1.01
1
Sundry Creditors
-1.76
-0.32
-0.69
-1.72
Creditor Days
36.4
Other Current Liabilities
-4.68
-0.7
-0.22
-0.36
Cash
0.35
0.04
0.48
0.28
Total Assets
4.4
9.33
10.02
10
