6.58
(0.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

  • Open6.89
  • Day's High6.89
  • 52 Wk High12.21
  • Prev. Close6.57
  • Day's Low6.58
  • 52 Wk Low 5.88
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-18.22
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.73
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Saffron Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

6.89

Prev. Close

6.57

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

6.89

Day's Low

6.58

52 Week's High

12.21

52 Week's Low

5.88

Book Value

-18.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Saffron Industries Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Saffron Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Saffron Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 39.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Saffron Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.19

7.19

7.19

7.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-19.76

-17.82

-16.32

-14.54

Net Worth

-12.57

-10.63

-9.13

-7.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

17.24

8.83

16.61

5.62

yoy growth (%)

95.2

-46.84

195.3

-82.9

Raw materials

-15.23

-5.38

-7.84

-3.45

As % of sales

88.38

60.95

47.19

61.39

Employee costs

-0.6

-0.39

-0.84

-0.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.89

-0.36

2.39

-1.75

Depreciation

-1.2

-1.19

-1.21

-1.23

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.94

1

2.84

2.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

95.2

-46.84

195.3

-82.9

Op profit growth

-242.8

-83.89

-853.25

-138.44

EBIT growth

423.29

-114.87

-254.81

-470.2

Net profit growth

420.22

-131.78

-165.02

-544.48

No Record Found

Saffron Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Saffron Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Vinod Maheshwari

Whole-time Director

MANOJ SINGH

Additional Director

Shriranga Vinod Maheshwari

Additional Director

Thomas George David

Additional Director

Shekhar Madhav Chandle

Director

Manoj Sinha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Saffron Industries Ltd

Summary

Saffron Industries Limited (Formerly known Madhya Desh Papers Ltd) was promoted by Maheshwari family(the publishers and owners of Navabharat Group of daily Newspapers) in 1993. Effective from June 10, 2011, the Company was renamed from Madhya Desh Papers Limited to Saffron Industries Limited. Presently, it is into manufacture of Newsprint and Uncoated papers of all kind. The Plant located in Nagpur district of Maharashtra set up with an installed capacity of 15180 TPA, has increased and have an installed capacity of 21780 Tonnes per annum. A Co-generation Power plant commissioned on Dec 15, 2001 for providing low cost uninterrupted power and steam to the Paper Plant.In 2004, the Company implemented and commissioned its upgradation facilities comprising of Hot Dispersion and two stage De-inking facility.
Company FAQs

What is the Saffron Industries Ltd share price today?

The Saffron Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Saffron Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saffron Industries Ltd is ₹4.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Saffron Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Saffron Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Saffron Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saffron Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saffron Industries Ltd is ₹5.88 and ₹12.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Saffron Industries Ltd?

Saffron Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.97%, 3 Years at -2.60%, 1 Year at 7.53%, 6 Month at -15.01%, 3 Month at -39.17% and 1 Month at -35.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Saffron Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Saffron Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.49 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 39.40 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Saffron Industries Ltd

