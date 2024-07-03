SectorPaper
Open₹6.89
Prev. Close₹6.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹6.89
Day's Low₹6.58
52 Week's High₹12.21
52 Week's Low₹5.88
Book Value₹-18.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.19
7.19
7.19
7.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-19.76
-17.82
-16.32
-14.54
Net Worth
-12.57
-10.63
-9.13
-7.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
17.24
8.83
16.61
5.62
yoy growth (%)
95.2
-46.84
195.3
-82.9
Raw materials
-15.23
-5.38
-7.84
-3.45
As % of sales
88.38
60.95
47.19
61.39
Employee costs
-0.6
-0.39
-0.84
-0.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.89
-0.36
2.39
-1.75
Depreciation
-1.2
-1.19
-1.21
-1.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.94
1
2.84
2.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
95.2
-46.84
195.3
-82.9
Op profit growth
-242.8
-83.89
-853.25
-138.44
EBIT growth
423.29
-114.87
-254.81
-470.2
Net profit growth
420.22
-131.78
-165.02
-544.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Vinod Maheshwari
Whole-time Director
MANOJ SINGH
Additional Director
Shriranga Vinod Maheshwari
Additional Director
Thomas George David
Additional Director
Shekhar Madhav Chandle
Director
Manoj Sinha
Summary
Saffron Industries Limited (Formerly known Madhya Desh Papers Ltd) was promoted by Maheshwari family(the publishers and owners of Navabharat Group of daily Newspapers) in 1993. Effective from June 10, 2011, the Company was renamed from Madhya Desh Papers Limited to Saffron Industries Limited. Presently, it is into manufacture of Newsprint and Uncoated papers of all kind. The Plant located in Nagpur district of Maharashtra set up with an installed capacity of 15180 TPA, has increased and have an installed capacity of 21780 Tonnes per annum. A Co-generation Power plant commissioned on Dec 15, 2001 for providing low cost uninterrupted power and steam to the Paper Plant.In 2004, the Company implemented and commissioned its upgradation facilities comprising of Hot Dispersion and two stage De-inking facility.
The Saffron Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saffron Industries Ltd is ₹4.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Saffron Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saffron Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saffron Industries Ltd is ₹5.88 and ₹12.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Saffron Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.97%, 3 Years at -2.60%, 1 Year at 7.53%, 6 Month at -15.01%, 3 Month at -39.17% and 1 Month at -35.96%.
