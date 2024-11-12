|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Jan 2025
|11 Jan 2025
|Appointment of Mrs. Mohita Ramsariya as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Saffron Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 inter alia to consider discuss and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 12th November, 2024 has inter-alia considered, discussed and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024, a copy of which along with Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI(Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. Friday, 30th August 2024 at the Registered office of the Company inter alia approved and passed the following: 1. The Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company which will be held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 10.00 A.M. at Nava-Bharat Bhawan, Chatrapati Square, Wardha Road, Nagpur - 440015 2. Approved the Directors Report for the Financial Year Ended 31st March 2024. 3. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 to Monday, 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) Read less..
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 13th August 2024 have inter-alia considered, discussed and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Shri Nimish Vinod Maheshwari (DIN:00340881) as Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. 13th August 2024. 2.Noting of cessation of Directorship of Shri Vinod Ramgopal Maheshwari (DIN: 00340953) due to sad demise on 12th August 2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Saffron Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 inter alia to consider discuss and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company by its Designated Persons and their Immediate Relative(s) has been closed from July 1 2024 and will remain closed till 48 hours after the time when the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company as aforesaid are communicated to the Stock Exchange/s and made available to the general public. You are requested to take the above information on record. Thanking you.
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Saffron Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 inter alia to consider discuss and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company by its Designated Persons and their Immediate Relative(s) has been closed from April 1 2024 and will remain closed till 48 hours after the time when the Audited Financial Results of the Company as aforesaid are communicated to the Stock Exchange/s and made available to the general public. You are requested to take the above information on record. Thanking you. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that following businesses were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in the meeting held on 28th May 2024: 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 2. Mr. Gopal M. Choudhary re-appointed as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 3. M/s Vaibhav Netke & Associates LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries appointed as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure A; Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Saffron Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 7th February 2024 inter alia to consider discuss and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till 48 hours after the publication of financial results as per the Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company under the Securities Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. You are requested to take above information on records. Thanking you. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 07th February, 2024 has inter-alia considered, discussed and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023, a copy of which along with Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company concluded on 05.45 pm. You are requested to take the same on your record. Thanking you, (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.