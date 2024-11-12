Board Meeting 11 Jan 2025 11 Jan 2025

Appointment of Mrs. Mohita Ramsariya as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024: Saffron Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 12th November, 2024 has inter-alia considered, discussed and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI(Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. Friday, 30th August 2024 at the Registered office of the Company inter alia approved and passed the following: 1. The Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company which will be held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 10.00 A.M. at Nava-Bharat Bhawan, Chatrapati Square, Wardha Road, Nagpur - 440015 2. Approved the Directors Report for the Financial Year Ended 31st March 2024. 3. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 to Monday, 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) Read less..

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 13th August 2024 have inter-alia considered, discussed and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Shri Nimish Vinod Maheshwari (DIN:00340881) as Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. 13th August 2024. 2.Noting of cessation of Directorship of Shri Vinod Ramgopal Maheshwari (DIN: 00340953) due to sad demise on 12th August 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024: Saffron Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Board Meeting 28 May 2024: Saffron Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Following businesses were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in the meeting held on 28th May 2024: 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 2. Mr. Gopal M. Choudhary re-appointed as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 3. M/s Vaibhav Netke & Associates LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries appointed as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024