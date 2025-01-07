Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
17.24
8.83
16.61
5.62
yoy growth (%)
95.2
-46.84
195.3
-82.9
Raw materials
-15.23
-5.38
-7.84
-3.45
As % of sales
88.38
60.95
47.19
61.39
Employee costs
-0.6
-0.39
-0.84
-0.66
As % of sales
3.48
4.41
5.09
11.76
Other costs
-2.2
-2.49
-4.44
-1.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.78
28.26
26.72
35.07
Operating profit
-0.8
0.56
3.48
-0.46
OPM
-4.65
6.35
20.99
-8.22
Depreciation
-1.2
-1.19
-1.21
-1.23
Interest expense
0
0
-0.03
-0.17
Other income
0.1
0.27
0.15
0.12
Profit before tax
-1.89
-0.36
2.39
-1.75
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0.58
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.89
-0.36
2.39
-1.75
Exceptional items
0
0
-1.25
-0.01
Net profit
-1.89
-0.36
1.14
-1.76
yoy growth (%)
420.22
-131.78
-165.02
-544.48
NPM
-10.99
-4.12
6.89
-31.33
