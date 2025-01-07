iifl-logo-icon 1
Saffron Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.26
(-4.86%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

17.24

8.83

16.61

5.62

yoy growth (%)

95.2

-46.84

195.3

-82.9

Raw materials

-15.23

-5.38

-7.84

-3.45

As % of sales

88.38

60.95

47.19

61.39

Employee costs

-0.6

-0.39

-0.84

-0.66

As % of sales

3.48

4.41

5.09

11.76

Other costs

-2.2

-2.49

-4.44

-1.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.78

28.26

26.72

35.07

Operating profit

-0.8

0.56

3.48

-0.46

OPM

-4.65

6.35

20.99

-8.22

Depreciation

-1.2

-1.19

-1.21

-1.23

Interest expense

0

0

-0.03

-0.17

Other income

0.1

0.27

0.15

0.12

Profit before tax

-1.89

-0.36

2.39

-1.75

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0.58

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.89

-0.36

2.39

-1.75

Exceptional items

0

0

-1.25

-0.01

Net profit

-1.89

-0.36

1.14

-1.76

yoy growth (%)

420.22

-131.78

-165.02

-544.48

NPM

-10.99

-4.12

6.89

-31.33

