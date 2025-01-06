iifl-logo-icon 1
Saffron Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.58
(0.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Saffron Industri FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.89

-0.36

2.39

-1.75

Depreciation

-1.2

-1.19

-1.21

-1.23

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.94

1

2.84

2.26

Other operating items

Operating

-7.03

-0.55

4.02

-0.72

Capital expenditure

0

0

-1.24

-6.41

Free cash flow

-7.03

-0.55

2.78

-7.13

Equity raised

-25.29

-24.56

-26.85

-23.33

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

37.93

41.16

41.16

41.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.59

16.03

17.09

10.68

