Saffron Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.89
-0.36
2.39
-1.75
Depreciation
-1.2
-1.19
-1.21
-1.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.94
1
2.84
2.26
Other operating items
Operating
-7.03
-0.55
4.02
-0.72
Capital expenditure
0
0
-1.24
-6.41
Free cash flow
-7.03
-0.55
2.78
-7.13
Equity raised
-25.29
-24.56
-26.85
-23.33
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
37.93
41.16
41.16
41.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.59
16.03
17.09
10.68
