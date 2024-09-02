In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI(Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. Friday, 30th August 2024 at the Registered office of the Company inter alia approved and passed the following: 1. The Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company which will be held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 10.00 A.M. at Nava-Bharat Bhawan, Chatrapati Square, Wardha Road, Nagpur - 440015 2. Approved the Directors Report for the Financial Year Ended 31st March 2024. 3. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 to Monday, 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) Read less.. We wish to inform you that 31st AGM of the Company will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11.00 am at the Registered office of the Company. The copy of Notice of 31st AGM is attached herewith with the letter. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024) This is to inform you that the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company concluded today at Nava Bharat Bhawan, Chhatrapati Square, Wardha Road, Nagpur - 440015. The proceeding of the said meeting is enclosed herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are enclosing a disclosure of voting results of the Annual General Meeting together with the Scrutinizes Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)