Saffron Industries Ltd Company Summary

6.6
(-4.90%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:14:00 PM

Saffron Industries Ltd Summary

Saffron Industries Limited (Formerly known Madhya Desh Papers Ltd) was promoted by Maheshwari family(the publishers and owners of Navabharat Group of daily Newspapers) in 1993. Effective from June 10, 2011, the Company was renamed from Madhya Desh Papers Limited to Saffron Industries Limited. Presently, it is into manufacture of Newsprint and Uncoated papers of all kind. The Plant located in Nagpur district of Maharashtra set up with an installed capacity of 15180 TPA, has increased and have an installed capacity of 21780 Tonnes per annum. A Co-generation Power plant commissioned on Dec 15, 2001 for providing low cost uninterrupted power and steam to the Paper Plant.In 2004, the Company implemented and commissioned its upgradation facilities comprising of Hot Dispersion and two stage De-inking facility.

