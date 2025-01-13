iifl-logo-icon 1
Sai Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

278.15
(4.98%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.88

2.88

2.88

2.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.27

-5.64

-5.08

-4.11

Net Worth

-3.39

-2.76

-2.2

-1.23

Minority Interest

Debt

3.61

2.98

2.49

2.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.22

0.22

0.29

0.83

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.26

0.26

0.26

0.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.06

-0.05

-0.04

0.5

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0

0

0.01

0.54

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.05

0.09

Total Assets

0.22

0.23

0.27

0.85

