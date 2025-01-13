Sai Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.88
2.88
2.88
2.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.27
-5.64
-5.08
-4.11
Net Worth
-3.39
-2.76
-2.2
-1.23
Minority Interest
Debt
3.61
2.98
2.49
2.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.22
0.22
0.29
0.83
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.26
0.26
0.26
0.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.06
-0.05
-0.04
0.5
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0
0
0.01
0.54
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.05
0.09
Total Assets
0.22
0.23
0.27
0.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.