iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sai Capital Ltd Quarterly Results

279.55
(-5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.1

0.08

0.05

0.11

0.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.1

0.08

0.05

0.11

0.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.52

4.48

4.2

4.66

4.42

Total Income

4.62

4.56

4.25

4.77

4.61

Total Expenditure

1.05

0.77

18.39

0.69

1.49

PBIDT

3.57

3.79

-14.14

4.07

3.13

Interest

0.18

0.17

0.12

0.26

0.14

PBDT

3.39

3.62

-14.27

3.82

2.99

Depreciation

0.68

0.67

0.64

0.82

0.97

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.08

1.05

0.81

2.32

1.07

Deferred Tax

0

0.01

-0.01

-0.01

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

1.64

1.88

-15.71

0.69

0.93

Minority Interest After NP

0.03

0.04

-0.3

0.02

0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.6

1.84

-15.41

0.68

0.91

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.6

1.84

-15.41

0.68

0.91

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.57

6.39

-53.53

2.36

3.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2.88

2.88

2.88

2.88

2.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3,570

4,737.5

-28,280

3,700

1,565

PBDTM(%)

3,390

4,525

-28,540

3,472.72

1,495

PATM(%)

1,640

2,350

-31,420

627.27

465

Sai Capital: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sai Capital Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.