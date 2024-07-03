Sai Capital Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.1
0.08
0.05
0.11
0.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.1
0.08
0.05
0.11
0.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.52
4.48
4.2
4.66
4.42
Total Income
4.62
4.56
4.25
4.77
4.61
Total Expenditure
1.05
0.77
18.39
0.69
1.49
PBIDT
3.57
3.79
-14.14
4.07
3.13
Interest
0.18
0.17
0.12
0.26
0.14
PBDT
3.39
3.62
-14.27
3.82
2.99
Depreciation
0.68
0.67
0.64
0.82
0.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.08
1.05
0.81
2.32
1.07
Deferred Tax
0
0.01
-0.01
-0.01
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
1.64
1.88
-15.71
0.69
0.93
Minority Interest After NP
0.03
0.04
-0.3
0.02
0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.6
1.84
-15.41
0.68
0.91
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.6
1.84
-15.41
0.68
0.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.57
6.39
-53.53
2.36
3.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.88
2.88
2.88
2.88
2.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3,570
4,737.5
-28,280
3,700
1,565
PBDTM(%)
3,390
4,525
-28,540
3,472.72
1,495
PATM(%)
1,640
2,350
-31,420
627.27
465
