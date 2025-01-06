Sai Capital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.09
-0.08
-0.03
0.09
Other operating items
Operating
-0.09
-0.08
-0.03
0.09
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.09
-0.08
-0.03
0.09
Equity raised
-7.21
-5.77
-6.51
-6.26
Investing
-0.43
0
0
0.01
Financing
2.77
1.44
0.78
0.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.96
-4.41
-5.76
-5.7
