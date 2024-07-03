iifl-logo-icon 1
Sai Capital Ltd Share Price

294.25
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:23:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open294.25
  • Day's High294.25
  • 52 Wk High530.4
  • Prev. Close309.7
  • Day's Low294.25
  • 52 Wk Low 120
  • Turnover (lac)0.87
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-12.97
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)84.72
  • Div. Yield0
Sai Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sai Capital Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Sai Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

View More

Sai Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.34%

Foreign: 11.33%

Indian: 62.38%

Non-Promoter- 26.27%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sai Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.88

2.88

2.88

2.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.27

-5.64

-5.08

-4.11

Net Worth

-3.39

-2.76

-2.2

-1.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.09

-0.08

-0.03

0.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.45

0.58

1.88

88.56

190.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.45

0.58

1.88

88.56

190.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.01

Other Income

17.17

15.36

16.54

12.94

20.39

Sai Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sai Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nitin Gupta

Independent Director

Kailash Chandra Sharma

Independent Director

Kamlesh Gupta

Director

Ankur Rawat

Chairman & Managing Director

Niraj Kumar Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sai Capital Ltd

Summary

Sai Capital Limited was incorporated on June 14, 1995 with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana and the Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued on 22 June 1995. The Company is engaged in in the business of dealing in securities, buying and selling of movable and immovable properties, trading in all types of goods and to act as Commission Agents and to provide technical, logistic and management consultancy services.The Company made its maiden Public Issue in June, 1996. The Company is a Holding Company of Health Care Energy Foods Pvt. Ltd. which hold 98.10% of the Ordinary Share Capital of the Company. M/s. Butterfly Ayurveda Private Limited and Unisphere Industries Private Limited were made as Step-Down Subsidiaries of the Company in 2022-23.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sai Capital Ltd share price today?

The Sai Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹294.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sai Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sai Capital Ltd is ₹84.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sai Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sai Capital Ltd is 0 and -23.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sai Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sai Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sai Capital Ltd is ₹120 and ₹530.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sai Capital Ltd?

Sai Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 82.98%, 3 Years at 163.64%, 1 Year at 134.80%, 6 Month at 95.89%, 3 Month at 72.82% and 1 Month at -35.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sai Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sai Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.28 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

