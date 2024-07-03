SectorFinance
Open₹294.25
Prev. Close₹309.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.87
Day's High₹294.25
Day's Low₹294.25
52 Week's High₹530.4
52 Week's Low₹120
Book Value₹-12.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)84.72
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.88
2.88
2.88
2.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.27
-5.64
-5.08
-4.11
Net Worth
-3.39
-2.76
-2.2
-1.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.09
-0.08
-0.03
0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.45
0.58
1.88
88.56
190.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.45
0.58
1.88
88.56
190.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.01
Other Income
17.17
15.36
16.54
12.94
20.39
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nitin Gupta
Independent Director
Kailash Chandra Sharma
Independent Director
Kamlesh Gupta
Director
Ankur Rawat
Chairman & Managing Director
Niraj Kumar Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sai Capital Ltd
Summary
Sai Capital Limited was incorporated on June 14, 1995 with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana and the Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued on 22 June 1995. The Company is engaged in in the business of dealing in securities, buying and selling of movable and immovable properties, trading in all types of goods and to act as Commission Agents and to provide technical, logistic and management consultancy services.The Company made its maiden Public Issue in June, 1996. The Company is a Holding Company of Health Care Energy Foods Pvt. Ltd. which hold 98.10% of the Ordinary Share Capital of the Company. M/s. Butterfly Ayurveda Private Limited and Unisphere Industries Private Limited were made as Step-Down Subsidiaries of the Company in 2022-23.
The Sai Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹294.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sai Capital Ltd is ₹84.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sai Capital Ltd is 0 and -23.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sai Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sai Capital Ltd is ₹120 and ₹530.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sai Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 82.98%, 3 Years at 163.64%, 1 Year at 134.80%, 6 Month at 95.89%, 3 Month at 72.82% and 1 Month at -35.55%.
