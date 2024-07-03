Summary

Sai Capital Limited was incorporated on June 14, 1995 with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana and the Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued on 22 June 1995. The Company is engaged in in the business of dealing in securities, buying and selling of movable and immovable properties, trading in all types of goods and to act as Commission Agents and to provide technical, logistic and management consultancy services.The Company made its maiden Public Issue in June, 1996. The Company is a Holding Company of Health Care Energy Foods Pvt. Ltd. which hold 98.10% of the Ordinary Share Capital of the Company. M/s. Butterfly Ayurveda Private Limited and Unisphere Industries Private Limited were made as Step-Down Subsidiaries of the Company in 2022-23.

